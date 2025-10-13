Jerry Cantrell, Joey Belladonna & More Perform At Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash In Cabo San Lucas

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2025 - 6:31 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Sammy Hagar‘s annual Birthday Bash brought a wild mix of rock royalty, surprise guests and tequila-fueled fun to Cabo Wabo Cantina over a series of concerts on October 7 – 13 as the Red Rocker continued his long-standing tradition of celebrating with fans in Cabo San Lucas.

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna and Journey drummer Deen Castronovo took the stage for a cover of “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” Pop icon Belinda Carlisle performed her massive hit, “We Got The Beat”, dancing and twirling alongside Hagar, adorable as ever and every bit the rock star. Guitar great Stevie Salas joined the duo on stage, adding his signature flair and funk-driven riffs to the performance as the packed house sang and danced along.

Then, Jerry Cantrell, guitarist for Alice In Chains, stepped up for a rare vocal moment, belting out the Van Halen classic “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love”, which he called one of his all-time favorites. Later in the set, Sammy stunned the crowd with a searing rendition of “Man In The Box”, showcasing his incredible range in dropping into a deep, gritty growl that matched the darkness and power of the Alice In Chains anthem.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat