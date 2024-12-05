Surviving Members Of Soundgarden Announce Seattle Benefit Show Under Nudedragons Moniker

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

According to stereogum.com, next week, the three surviving members of Soundgarden will get back together to play a benefit show at their Seattle hometown. It will not be the first time that Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron have performed together since the 2017 death of bandleader Chris Cornell.

The show is the annual annual SMooCH concert, which raises money for Seattle Children’s Hospital’s uncompensated care fund. The same benefit will feature Sebadoh’s first show in five years, as well as Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan. The sold out show will happen on December 14, at Seattle’s Showbox.

The surviving Soundgarden members are not billed as Soundgarden. Instead, they are listed as Nudedragons, which is an anagram for their band name. In 2010, Soundgarden reunited to play their first shows since their 1997 breakup. Their first show back was at the Showbox and they used the Nudedragons name.

As Consequence Of Sound notes,, the surviving Soundgarden members previously played together at a Chris Cornell tribute show in 2018 and they also backed up Brandi Carlile when she covered “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” at the Gorge Amphitheatre in 2021.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat