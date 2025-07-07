Matt Cameron Announces Departure From Pearl Jam After 27 Years As Their Drummer

Home News Michelle Grisales July 7th, 2025 - 11:46 AM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried

According to Pitchfork, after 27 years as the rhythmic force behind Pearl Jam, drummer Matt Cameron has officially parted ways with the iconic rock group. The band and Cameron both announced the news on social media, though no specific reasons were shared for his departure. In his message, Cameron expressed heartfelt gratitude to lead singer Eddie Vedder, guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready and bassist Jeff Ament for welcoming him into the band back in 1998.

Before finding stability with Cameron, Pearl Jam had cycled through a number of drummers. The original drummer, Dave Krusen, exited in 1991, briefly succeeded by Matt Chamberlain. Dave Abbruzzese took over later that year but was replaced by Jack Irons in 1994. Cameron joined in 1998, following the release of Yield, the band’s fifth studio record. His debut with Pearl Jam came in 2000 on Binaural, and he remained a consistent contributor through every album up to Dark Matter, released in 2024.

One of the bands more recent, and what appears to be one of Cameron’s final projects before his descent, is their recently released EP, Last of Us. The EP was inspired by both the show and video game and includes four tracks.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron wrote. “Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone… I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Pearl Jam added, “He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings… He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried