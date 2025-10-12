King Ultramega Shares New Song In Tribute to Chris Cornell “Say Hello 2 Heaven” Featuring Richie Kotzen and Charlie Benante

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 12th, 2025 - 2:27 PM

KING ULTRAMEGA has put out a heartfelt new version of “Say Hello 2 Heaven” to honor the famous Chris Cornell. This rendition keeps the essence of the original song but adds fresh musical touches, featuring Richie Kotzen singing and playing guitar along with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante. The song is made with care to remember Cornell’s impact while also helping MusiCares, an organization that provides mental health and recovery support for people in the music industry. The song was first written by Cornell in memory of Andrew Wood, but now it also honors Cornell. Kotzen’s heartfelt performance focuses more on emotion than technical skill, giving the music a personal touch. Kotzen said, “After I lost my sister, this song meant so much more to me personally.”

Mark Menghi, the project’s creator, worked on a new version of the song by respecting its original structure but adding elements of R&B and soul. This makes the song more emotionally powerful while giving it a fresh feel. Menghi mentioned that although the song was originally in honor of Andrew Wood, it’s now also meant to pay tribute to Cornell. Benante, who has loved the original song for a long time, quickly became part of the project because he felt connected to it. Along with Kotzen’s and Menghi’s ideas, his involvement has revitalized the classic tune.

KING ULTRAMEGA was created out of a deep respect for Cornell’s unique talent. It began as a simple project during the pandemic but turned into a full tribute, especially when Kim Thayil from SOUNDGARDEN joined in. His participation and excitement about honoring SOUNDGARDEN’s legacy with other well-known musicians show how significant the project is.

For Menghi, creating KING ULTRAMEGA is a personal and professional tribute. He has carefully made every decision to honor Cornell’s work and impact. It’s a heartfelt project designed to celebrate Cornell’s talent and invite new listeners to discover his legacy. KING ULTRAMEGA gathers a talented group of musicians to do more than just play Cornell’s songs. They show a deep love and respect for his lasting impact on music. This project celebrates the past while encouraging people to continue appreciating Cornell’s ongoing influence as an artist.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz