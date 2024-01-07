Mike McCready Says New Pearl Jam Album Is “Heavier Than You’d Expect”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 7th, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Mike McCready of Pearl Jam has without a doubt hyped up the band’s upcoming album which inevitably builds enthusiasm and excitement from fans. Starting the year strong, McCready gives fans more to look forward to in 2024, such as a brand new album from the band that is described to be epic. In his words, McCready describes the future album as one that is “heavier than you’d expect” which is certainly a way to catch fans’ attention.

Consequence adds an interview with McCready that includes commentary on his experience with writing the album, where he also mentions that he hopes it is out and ready by 2024. As McCready explains it himself, the band worked with a younger producer whose name is Andrew Watts. The guitarist explains that although Watts has more of a hip-hop style, he loves rock at heart and it was a great experience working with him. There is no doubt that the process of creating the album was enjoyable through the guitarist’s descriptions, especially when he mentions Pearl Jam may be Watt’s favorite band.

Fans of McCready can also expect to get more engagement with the guitarist on the upcoming album, which would enhance their appreciation for his talent. For instance, Consequence adds McCready’s statement in which he states, “For better or worse, you’re gonna hear a lot more lead guitar from me”. With this, fans of Pearl Jam can look forward to not only a new album but also a different dynamic that allows the band members, such as McCready, to have the opportunity to showcase their talents and passion for music.