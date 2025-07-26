Filter Drops From Jerry Cantrell’s Tour As Richard Patrick Recovers From Disc Replacement Surgery

Home News Samantha Mason July 26th, 2025 - 5:27 PM

Filter announced that they would no longer be touring with Jerry Cantrell, to the disappointment of fans. The band made the statement via Instagram on July 22. They cited lead singer Richard Patrick’s health issues as the reason for the withdrawal. Read the full statement below:

Cantrell’s tour is set to kick off on August 16 in San Diego, CA. Cantrell, who cofounded iconic rock band Alice in Chains, will tour across North America before the final show in Mexico on November 16. A full list of tour dates and tickets can be found here:

08/16 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

08/17 – House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

08/19 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

08/20 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

08/22 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

08/23 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

08/26 – Jannus Live – St Petersburg, FL

08/27 – House of Blues – Lake Buena Vista, FL

08/29 – The Senate – Columbia, SC

08/30 – The Refinery – Charleston, SC

09/02 – Archer Music Hall – Allentown, PA

09/03 – Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

09/05 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

09/06 – Roxian Theatre – McKees Rocks, PA

09/07 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

09/09 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

09/10 – Capitol Theatre – Davenport, IA

09/12 – Uptown Theater – Minneapolis, MN

09/13 – The Astro – La Vista, NE

09/14 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

11/14 – Corona Capital 2025 – México, Mexico

11/16 – Corona Capital 2025 – México, Mexico

Filter was set to tour with Cantrell just after the deluxe version of their latest album, The Algorithm, was set to release on August 8. The Algorithm originally released on August 25, 2023. The deluxe version is set to have nine additional tracks.

According to the band’s statement, frontman Richard Patrick underwent a recent disk replacement surgery and has been slow to recover. To end the statement, the band hinted at seeing their fans on the road soon.

Richard Patrick became a household name as the touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails in the late 80s and early 90s. Wanting to start his own musical venture, he founded Filter in 1993, with their first album, Short Bus, releasing in 1995. After their debut album earned a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, the band went on to release seven more albums.