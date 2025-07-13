Soundgarden Share Statement Regarding Absence From Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning Show

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 13th, 2025 - 11:34 PM

Black Sabbath’s “Back To The Beginning Show” will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in metal history. This is partly due to the sheer number of iconic bands that attended and performed at the event including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon, Tool, Rival Sons and many more. However, some fans were disappointed to see a lack of Soundgarden at the great farewell show. Fortunately, the rock band has since released a statement explaining their absence from the show. The official Soundgarden Instagram account cited schedule conflicts as the reason for their absence, saying, “We are super bummed and regret that we were unable to coordinate the schedules of our individual and collective projects to attend and contribute to the festival.”

The statement went on to praise Black Sabbath for their farewell show and overall impact on music. The band stated, “Thank you for an astounding career that provided us and your legion of fans with a lifetime of beauty, horror, love, power, happiness, melancholy and a profoundly sublime, yet viscerally rocking transcendence informed by both doom and hope. Your majestic brilliance has inspired greatness in scores of other bands, musicians and songwriters. However, the crown will forever remain yours!” They continued by thanking Black Sabbath, the Osbourne’s and Tom Morello for the invitation, despite having to decline it. The band concluded their statement with “Soundgarden loves you and embraces your rock and roll souls!” In addition to the statement, they also included five images from various years of the members of Black Sabbath and photos of when the two bands met. Soundgarden’s full statement can be viewed here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat