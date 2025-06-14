The Hu Unveil New Rendition Of “This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls)” Featuring Members Of Alice In Chains & Thousand Foot Krutch

Home News Lea Tran June 14th, 2025 - 6:49 PM

The Hu newest remix of their song “This Is Mongol”, features William Davis from Alice in Chains and Trevor McNevan under the alias Teerawk. The new version brings more layers to the song with more vocal elements that expand on the original song. The song still sounds the same with it’s familiar rock elements of the guitar and drums but just slightly changed with the new vocals.

The remix is featured on The Hu’s latest EP, Echos of Thunder, which features other new renditions of the band’s songs from their last album. The song “Bii Biyelgee” will be released with new features from Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, while the song “Triangle ” collaborates with ROME.

“I am glad that our label partners at Better Noise Music suggested this EP because, as I like to say, from Classic Rock to Heavy Metal, our genre of Hunnu Rock has no limits,” said frontman Galaa in a press release. “The ECHOS OF THUNDER EP presents an opportunity for more collaborations with different artists to expand on our original music. We hope our loyal fans will enjoy these new versions of songs from the RUMBLE OF THUNDER album!”

Their 2025 tour is starting on June 14 in Denmark. Echos of Thunder is available to stream on all platforms.

ECHOS OF THUNDER tracklist

1. This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) (feat. William DuVall and Trevor McNevan) – Teerawk Remix

2. Bii Biyelgee (feat. Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees)

3. Triangle (feat. ROME)

4. This Is Mongol (Original Version)

5. Bii Biyelgee (Original Version)

6. Triangle (Original Version)