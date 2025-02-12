Rock Hall Of Fame Announces 2025 Nominees Including Outkast, Soundgarden, White Stripes & More

Home News Michelle Grisales February 12th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Pitchfork reported an announcement of the nominees for the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed. Among the 14 contenders for induction are returning nominees Oasis, the White Stripes, Mariah Carey, Soundgarden, and Joy Division/New Order, along with first-time nominees OutKast and Phish. The inductees will be announced in late April, followed by a ceremony in the fall.

Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company, Billy Idol, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and Maná round out the list of nominees. Several artists who were nominated in 2024 did not make the cut this year, including Sinéad O’Connor, Sade, and Eric B. & Rakim. The 2024 inductees included Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, Kool & the Gang, Peter Frampton, and Foreigner.

John Sykes, chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, stated in a press release, “These extraordinary Nominees have each crafted their own unique musical style and influence, impacting generations of music fans and contributing to the ongoing evolution of rock ‘n’ roll.” In addition, three non-performer honorees will be chosen in April, receiving recognition for Musical Influence, Musical Excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award.

As the Rock Hall of Fame has expanded into honoring artists outside of the rock genre, there were conversations surrounding changing the iconic name. The debate focused on the idea that the institution’s name doesn’t reflect the extent of its mission. Nonetheless, in an interview with Vulture, Sykes said, “Rock and Roll is open to all”.

He emphasized the name means more than just a genre but serves as a symbol for innovation, recognition and the movement fueled by talent within the music industry.