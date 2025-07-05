Anthrax, Halestorm and Alice in Chains Pay Tribute to Black Sabbath & Ozzy Osbourne With Their Live Cover Performances During Back to the Beginning

Home News Skylar Jameson July 5th, 2025 - 10:12 PM

Anthrax at Knottfest

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Black Sabbath’s final concert, Back to the Beginning, had many amazing rock acts taking the stage. Three of those bands were Halestorm, Anthrax and Alice in Chains. Anthrax and Alice in Chains performed tremendous tributes to Black Sabbath, while Halestorm gave a nod to Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career with their cover performance.

Anthrax took the stage at Back to the Beginning third. They followed performances from Mastodon and Rival Sons. Anthrax’s set was short, yet powerful! They only performed two songs. They started with their own song “Indians” and wrapped up with a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Into the Void”, from the legendary Master of Reality album. You can see Anthrax’s cover performance below!

Halestorm was the fourth band of the night, performing right after Anthrax. Frontwoman and vocalist Lzzy Hale was the only woman asked to perform during Back to the Beginning, holding the torch to represent female rockers. Halestorm kicked off their set with “Love Bites (So Do I)”, a Halestorm track released in 2012. Then, they performed one of their newer songs off of their recently released album Everest, “Rain Your Blood on Me”. Then, the band finished their performance by covering Ozzy Osbourne’s solo track from 1995, “Perry Mason”. Then, a few sets later, Hale graced the stage again in a supergroup with Nuno Bettencourt, Jake E. Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman, for a performance of “The Ultimate Sin”. Check out the performances of “Perry Mason” and “The Ultimate Sin”!

A little later during the concert, Alice in Chains performed three songs! They got their performance started with their hit song “Man in the Box”, which was followed by a performance of “Would?”. Then, to pay their respects to Black Sabbath, Alice in Chains ended their set with a performance of “Fairies Wear Boots” from Black Sabbath’s album Paranoid. This performance from Alice in Chains comes after Sean Kinney had a health scare, which made them have to cancel spring tour dates. Happily, he recently updated fans by sharing that he was “going to be okay” and was “going to live”. Take a look at the cover performance!

