Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, Janelle Monet and Killer Mike Join Forces For a Performance Honoring OutKast at The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

At the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony, a fantastic group of performers including Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator Janelle Monáe and Killer Mike thrilled everyone with a special show honoring OutKast. The event celebrated OutKast’s groundbreaking music and their ongoing impact on different generations and styles. As the lights went down and everyone waited eagerly, the stage lit up with colorful images like those seen in OutKast’s unique style. Tyler the Creator started off by performing “B.O.B.” energetically, adding his own special touch to it that matched his distinct singing style. His performance was both a tribute to and proof of how much OutKast had influenced him as an artist.

According to NME, after Tyler the Creator, Monáe took the stage and performed “Hey Ya!” Her lively energy and strong singing brought new excitement to the classic song. She captivated everyone in the audience while celebrating OutKast’s ability to reach people from all walks of life with their music. Doja Cat grabbed everyone’s attention with her captivating and smooth performance of “Ms. Jackson.” She perfectly mixed her own style with the original song, showing how well hip-hop and pop can blend together, just like OutKast’s music does.

Mike, who has been inspired a lot by OutKast’s work and style, ended the tribute with an emotional version of “Rosa Parks.” His strong presence and heartfelt performance highlighted the social and political messages common in OutKast’s music. During the show, the audience was caught up in excitement, cheering and clapping as they watched the amazing performance on stage. Even though André 3000 wasn’t there, it was a perfect tribute to OutKast’s legacy by artists who have been greatly influenced by their unique music style and creativity.

Doja Cat, Janelle Monáe, and Tyler the Creator share the stage in tribute to OutKast at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction Ceremony pic.twitter.com/MyaQ5M67eu — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) November 9, 2025

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado