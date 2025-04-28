Outkast, The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper & More Announced As Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025 Inductees

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 1:28 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes will be inducted into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2025. Rounding out the slate of this year’s performer inductees are Bad Company, Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker.

The announcement aired on live TV during American Idol, where host Ryan Seacrest revealed the inductees during a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame–themed episode. Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon are the recipients of this year’s Musical Influence Award, which celebrates artists whose music directly had an impact on the evolution of rock and roll or inspired some of the genre’s leading artists.

Meanwhile, the Musical Excellence Award will go to legendary Philly Soul producer Thom Bell and session musician Carole Kaye, whose contributions include the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations” and Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin,” and studio keyboardist Nicky Hopkins, who is known for his work with the Rolling Stones, the Who and other British Invasion acts.

Also, DreamWorks Records co-founder Lenny Waronker, who famously coaxed Elliott Smith into signing a major label deal, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on November 8, on Disney+ and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The event is also set to re-air on ABC at a later date.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna