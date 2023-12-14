Andre 3000 On Potential For New Music: “I Wanted An Outkast Album A Long Time Ago”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 14th, 2023 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com, during an interview with CBS Mornings artist André 3000 has talked about the chance of new music fro OutKast. André 3000 has said that he wanted the duo to make another album “a long time ago”. Also the artist talked about his debut solo record New Blue Sun, which is a 87 minute project that consists of minimalist and experimental flute music that does not contain any rapping.

During the interview André 3000 opened the conversation about where he is currently at musically and at one point was asked whether his OutKast bandmate Big Boi had reached out to discuss a potential reunion: No. To be honest, no,” he responded, after confirming that the pair are “still close.”

The artist adds: “but I think because he knows who I am, and knows what gets me going, he knows what inspires me, he knows when I’m excited about something. You know what I mean?” the musician added. So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue. But I’m sure, like… I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I want[ed] an OutKast album a long time ago.”

André 3000 continues with: “And honestly for me as an individual, it would be gratifying to me to put out a solo rap situation. But not for nobody else at this point. It’s for me because I actually like the challenge of, ‘How could I make this part of my life interesting and rhyme in words?’ You know what I mean? Like how can I do that? So yeah, it’s still a challenge. So I think hopefully with will and intent, something will happen.”

OutKast released their sixth and final studio album Idlewild back in 2006. The duo then reunited to headline Coachella in 2014 before heading out on a wider comeback tour that year.