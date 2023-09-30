Outkast Announces New Box Sets “Aquemini 25th Anniversary Multi-Colored Edition” and “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below 20th Anniversary Edition”

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 30th, 2023 - 11:37 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Outkast, the acclaimed hip-hop duo, has announced two box sets titled “Aquemini 25th Anniversary Multi-Colored Edition” and “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below 20th Anniversary Edition.”

Outkast is known for its unique outlook and influence on multiple genres. The successful duo consists of the rappers André 3000 and Big Boi. They prosper in the genres of hip-hop, rock, and R&B. Outkast has been around since 1992, becoming a staple in the genres they are prominent in. Thanks to their successful songs, including but not limited to “Ms. Jackson” and “Hey Ya!”

Fans of Outkast and collectors alike will surely be excited about these exclusive box sets. A press release states, “Limited to just 2,000 copies, Aquemini 25TH Anniversary Multi-Colored Edition is pressed on three unique colored LPs (gold galaxy, cloudy magenta, & cloudy green).”

Also, for the Speakerboxxx/The Love Below 20th Anniversary Edition, The duo “is reissuing a limited edition of Outkast’s epic fifth studio album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below pressed on Double “Platinum Chain” and Double “Pearl” colored vinyl packaged in a gatefold jacket. ”