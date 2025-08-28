Tyler The Creator Shares Fun New Video For “Sucka Free”

Home News Katie Poon August 28th, 2025 - 3:12 AM

Tyler The Creator dropped a new music video for “Sucka Free”, a track from his most recent album, Don’t Tap The Glass, on Wednesday. The music video follows the previous release of a music video for “Darling, I”, a single from his album Chromakopia featuring Teezo Touchdown.

“Sucka Free” begins with a bright synth, leading into rhythmic beats and synths coupled with vocals and rap from Tyler. Shot by Jasper Dolphin, the music video matches the playful, lively nature of the song.

The “Sucka Free” music video features a lo-fi editing style reminiscent of 2000s-style videos, according to Hot New Hip Hop. Footage of Tyler dancing in various settings is edited with a series of PowerPoint-like transitions and captions. The video also includes clips from a release party for the album.

Don’t Tap the Glass is Tyler’s ninth studio album, released in July this year. The album features guests such as Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin and Yebba. In an open letter on social media, Tyler shared the album’s intentions.

“I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public, and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought, ‘Damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost.’ It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time,” Tyler shared. “This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing, driving, running, any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume.”

