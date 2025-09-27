Doja Cat Shares Fashionable New Video For “Gorgeous”

Home News Leila Franco September 27th, 2025 - 5:42 PM

GRAMMY award-winning superstar Doja Cat just released a new music video for her song “Gorgeous, ” following the release of her fifth studio album, Vie. Directed and shot in New York City by Bardia Zeinali, the video features an impressive roster of models and creatives, including Yseult, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani, Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, Ugbad, Ida Heiner, Mona Tougaard, Alek Wek, Karen Elson, Sora Choi and Imaan Hammam.

“Gorgeous” has Doja Cat’s signature pop-rap sound with an added sultry production, offering a seductive groove that complements the music video’s bold visuals. Doja Cat takes on multiple personas throughout the video, each embodying a different ideal of beauty, identity and self-expression. With its elaborate set designs and intricate costumes, the video is full of beautiful imagery of the expectations of women’s beauty. Every frame seems meticulously crafted to celebrate individuality and challenge these conventional beauty standards that we see in advertisements every day.

Doja Cat explains that her new album was created from her interpretation of “love, sex, romance, pain, and wonder within a relationship.” She explains that she feels so strongly about Vie because “without life there is no love and without love there is no adventure.”

With “Gorgeous,” Doja Cat continues to push boundaries in music and visual art, creating a music video that is as stylish as it is emotionally resonant. The single and its accompanying video reaffirm her status as one of contemporary pop’s most inventive artists.