Janelle Monae Embodied Michael Jackson During Cover Of “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” During Grammy Ceremony

According to consequence.net, during the segment honoring Quincy Jones at the 2025 Grammy Awards, artist Janelle Monáe covered Michael Jackson’s song, “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough.” Wearing a very Jackson-esque outfit, Monae moonwalked, performed her heart out and absolutely stole the show.

Elsewhere in the tribute, Will Smith reflected on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and discussed his relationship with the Jones, Stevie Wonder delivered a killer harmonica solo, Cynthia Erivo showed off her pipes and Herbie Hancock performed the piano. To help capture the magical moment, several audience members posted videos of the performance on social media.

