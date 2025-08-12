Killer Mike Joins Madlib & Your Old Droog On Collaborative New Single “The Edge”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Madlib has another collaborative project on the way but this time with the prolific and very New York boom bap devotee Your Old Droog. The project will be released under the name Droogie Otis this October and it includes the duo’s just-released track “The Edge,” which features the rapper Killer Mike of Run The Jewels.

“The Edge’ is one of those songs I dreamed of making,” says Droog. “It feels elevated. it feels like a suit-and-tie affair. It feels like an award show. It’s great to share that figurative stage with Killer Mike.” The song is the third track released from the project and each one includes a killer guest. Droog and Madlib previously released “Everything Designer” featuring Boldy James and “REEKYOD” featuring Black Thought.

As for the music video, the whole thing is creative and cute by how the vibrant animation blends in with hip-hop atmosphere, while each artist is vocally showing off the rap talents. The production scream classic rap thanks to the jamming beat and stunning vocal performances.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela