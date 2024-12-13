André 3000 Against Making New OutKast Music and Doing a Tour

Home News Chloe Baxter December 13th, 2024 - 9:27 PM

André 3000 has once again poured cold water on the long-standing hopes of OutKast fans anticipating new music or a reunion tour. In a recent interview, the rapper-turned-flutist emphasized that the chances of the legendary duo coming together to create fresh material are slimmer than ever. His candid words below are a stark reminder of his evolving perspective on OutKast’s legacy and his disinterest in revisiting the past.

According to Consequence, André said, “We are further away from it than we’ve ever been [and] I’m not a big fan of looking back.”

He further expressed that he has always been hesitant about the idea of staying stagnant in one phase of life or music. In fact, the rapper mentioned how he knew by the age of 25 that he wouldn’t want to keep performing the same songs well into his later years.

While fans continue to cherish OutKast’s iconic albums, André feels differently. “It’s hard for me to make a rap, period,” he said, adding that the duo’s chemistry just isn’t there anymore.

Instead, the artist has expanded into the film world, with a track featured in New Blue Sun short film, “Moving Day”. Other recent works include “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding” and New Blue Sun, his debut album.

Although André’s focus has shifted to his solo work—New Blue Sun received a Grammy nomination this year—OutKast fans may be left holding on to hope for a reunion that is increasingly unlikely.