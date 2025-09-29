Doja Cat Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2025 - 12:08 PM

Today, global superstar Doja Cat has announced new dates for 2026 across Latin America, Europe, the UK and North America as part of her massive Tour Ma Vie World Tour. The run kicks off in São Paulo, Brazil at Suhai Music Hall and will hit major cities including Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Lisbon, Paris, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Toronto and other venues before culminating with a headline performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

These newly announced 2026 dates follow Cat’s previously revealed 2025 shows across Australia, New Zealand and Asia later this fall/winter. The Tour Ma Vie World Tour, promoted by Live Nation, marks the artist’s biggest run yet and her first time headlining across multiple regions, including Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Latin America. For tickets and more information, click here.

Last year, Cat released her deluxe album Scarlet 2 CLAUDE. The deluxe featured previously released hits such as “Attention”, “Paint The Town Red” and “Agora Hills”, alongside a collection of brand-new tracks and features. Cat’s hit single “Paint The Town Red” spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first rap song to reach the top spot in 2023.

Tour Ma Vie World Tour U.S. Dates

10/1 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

10/3 — Chicago, IL — United Center

10/4 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

10/6 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

10/8 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

10/10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

10/13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

10/15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

10/17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

10/19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

10/20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

10/22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

10/27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

10/29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

10/31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

11/3 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

11/4 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

11/6 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

11/7 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

11/11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

11/13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

11/14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

11/17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

11/18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

11/20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

11/21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

11/23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

11/25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

11/27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

11/29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

12/1 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden