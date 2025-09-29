Doja Cat Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Today, global superstar Doja Cat has announced new dates for 2026 across Latin America, Europe, the UK and North America as part of her massive Tour Ma Vie World Tour. The run kicks off in São Paulo, Brazil at Suhai Music Hall and will hit major cities including Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Lisbon, Paris, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Toronto and other venues before culminating with a headline performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.
These newly announced 2026 dates follow Cat’s previously revealed 2025 shows across Australia, New Zealand and Asia later this fall/winter. The Tour Ma Vie World Tour, promoted by Live Nation, marks the artist’s biggest run yet and her first time headlining across multiple regions, including Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Latin America. For tickets and more information, click here.
Last year, Cat released her deluxe album Scarlet 2 CLAUDE. The deluxe featured previously released hits such as “Attention”, “Paint The Town Red” and “Agora Hills”, alongside a collection of brand-new tracks and features. Cat’s hit single “Paint The Town Red” spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first rap song to reach the top spot in 2023.
Tour Ma Vie World Tour U.S. Dates
10/1 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
10/3 — Chicago, IL — United Center
10/4 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
10/6 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
10/8 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
10/10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
10/13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
10/15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
10/17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
10/19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
10/20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
10/22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
10/27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
10/29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
10/31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
11/3 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
11/4 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
11/6 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
11/7 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
11/11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
11/13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
11/14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
11/17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
11/18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
11/20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
11/21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
11/23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
11/25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
11/27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
11/29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
12/1 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden