Lollapalooza Brazil Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Turnstile, Deftones, Tyler The Creator & More

Today, Lollapalooza Brazil has announced the lineup for next year’s event, which will be taking place on March 20-22, at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. For tickets and more information, click here. Headlining at the event will be Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Skrillex, Lorde, Doechii, Turnstile and Lewis Capaldi.

Also performing will be Cypress Hill, Peggy Lou, KYGO, Interpol, Lola Young, Men I Trust, MU540, FBC, Atko, Idlibra, DJ Diesel, BUNT, DJO, The Warning, KatsEye, 2Hollis, The Dare, Papisa, JonaBug, Analu, Cidade, Varanda, Papangu, Nina Maia and other acts,

The diverse array of artists performing also includes ATKI, Ben Bohmer, TV Girl, Scalene, Cidade, Worst, Nina Maia, Stefanie, Crizin DA Z.O., Zopelar, Aline Rocha, Jadsa, Bruna Strait, BlackKat, Hurricanes and Camila Jiin will be performing as well.