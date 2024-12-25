Tyler The Creator Drops New Freestyling Video “That Guy”

Home News Michael Ferrara December 25th, 2024 - 6:26 PM

Tyler, The Creator, is back for the holidays again dropping off another gift for fans, but this is something that hasn’t been seen from the artist in a long time.

Tyler posted on YouTube today a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s new song, “hey now”, off recent album GNX. The last time Tyler, The Creator had dropped a freestyle on a new or popular beat that had been steamrolling through the media was in 2016, featuring Kanye West’s song “Freestyle 4”, coming off his record The Life Of Pablo.

The video that was featured on Christmas Day showed glimpses of some old Odd Future alumni, being Jasper Dolphin, Travis “Taco” Bennett, and Lionel “L-Boy” Boyce. Fans have speculated that there could finally be a possible return of the old rap group coming soon. Watch the video below.

In the track, Tyler reflects on his numerous successes, including his newest album “Chromakopia,” and his appearance at Lamar’s “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert, on June 19th, or more well known as Juneteenth. The accompanying video showcases Tyler in his hometown of Hawthorne, California, highlighting his journey and achievements.

“THAT GUY” hints at a bold, introspective evolution in his music. Fans can expect more lush production, clear cut lyricism and a seamless blend of personal reflection with his wildly creative experimentation. The track suggests a focus on how we should be celebrating growth, embedding in our hometown roots, embracing artistic risks and setting the stage for a transformative musical journey.

