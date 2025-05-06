Andre 3000 Surprise Releases New Album 7 Piano Sketches Following Met Gala

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 5:38 PM

André 3000 has released 7 piano sketches, which is a collection of instrumental music recorded solo on the piano. This is the first release of new material since the artist globally lauded the 2023 instrumental album, New Blue Sun, which earned three Grammy nominations, including Album Of The Year.

The new music was released on Epic Records at 8 p.m. EST, shortly after André arrived at the Met Gala in New York City where he wore a bespoke piano creation by Burberry in collaboration with benji bixby and styled by Law Roach, as part of the Met Gala’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style themed event celebrating craftsmanship, structure, Black history and the evolution of dandyism. The event also marks the debut of benji bixby, an evolution of André’s beloved late 00s fashion line, Benjamin Bixby.

Partially composed and recorded prior to New Blue Sun, the beginnings of 7 piano sketches came about almost a decade ago, whilst staying in a house in Texas with his son that had only a piano, their beds and TV screens. Having lived with the recordings for a time, André was drawn to the idea of creating more and sharing them in the Spring, a time of year that promises that life, creativity, and possibility are ever-renewing.

7 piano sketches Tracklist