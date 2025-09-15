Dua Lipa Covers Outkast’s “Hey Ya” During Atlanta Show

Home News Cait Stoddard September 15th, 2025 - 1:13 PM

According to Inmusicblog.com, on September 14, Dua Lipa brought her Radical Optimism Tour to Atlanta and paid tribute to one of the city’s most iconic acts OutKast. Midway through her set at the State Farm Arena, Lipa performed a cover of the 2003 ditty, “Hey Ya!” by giving the upbeat anthem a sleek and modern twist, while keeping its playful energy intact.

The performance instantly went viral, with fans praising Lipa’s ability to honor a local legend, while making the song her own. OutKast’s “Hey Ya!”was originally released as part of the duo’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Belowand considered one of the defining tracks of the 2000s.

🚨MEU DEUS! Dua Lipa fazendo um cover de “Hey Ya!”, do Outkast na #RadicalOptimismTourAtlanta. pic.twitter.com/zvOwsvzCnO — Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipabrasil) September 14, 2025

This surprise was not a one-off choice but part of a unique feature of the Radical Optimism Tour. Since launching in Australia back in March, Lipa has added a rotating cover segment to her shows by spotlighting iconic tracks from different eras and regions. At the opening night in Brisbane, the singer channeled pure rock energy with AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.”

The following evening, Lipa leaned into pop nostalgia with Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.” Later stops saw her honor Raffaella Carrà in Italy with “A far l’amore comincia tu” and pay tribute to disco queen Donna Summer in Boston with “Bad Girls.”

