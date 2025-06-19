Carla Harvey & Charlie Benante Announce New EP The Violent Hour For July 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2025 - 12:40 PM

Pre-orders for The Violent Hour, which is the the upcoming debut EP from Carla Harvey and Charlie Benante, will be available tonight beginning at 9:00 P.M. ET by clicking here. The project was spearheaded by lyricist and vocalist Harvey, who wrote all songs’ lyrics and musician and songwriter Benante, who produced the EP, composed the music and played all instruments.

The EP also features John 5 (Marilyn Manson, Motley Crue) playing lead on the track “Sick Ones,” guitarist Zakk Wylde on “Hell or Hollywood” and with the exception of Crobot vocalist Brandon Yeagley singing on the track “Portland, Oregon,” Harvey delivered all the vocals. Writing this EP was a liberating experience,” said Harvey. “When I started, I felt lost…but by the time I sang the last note, I had found myself again.”

Benante adds: “Carla was my Muse in all of this, I was inspired and motivated by her to write the songs that fit her voice. Once we got started, it was that lightening-in-a-bottle- feeling. I think that this EP, when people hear it, I don’t care if you’re 13, 33, or 63, I think you’re going to feel the power of it. And I think that once the songs and the choruses hit you, it’s going to be unstoppable, it’s going to be infectious, and this just might become your favorite new band.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela