Chris Cornell’s Widow Shares Snippet Of Previously Unreleased “Fast Car” Cover

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

In a heartfelt revelation that has struck a chord with fans worldwide, Vicky Cornell, the widow of late rock icon Chris Cornell, has unveiled a previously unreleased snippet of his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” This emotionally charged rendition showcases Cornell’s unparalleled vocal prowess and continues showcasing his enduring legacy in music. The release not only offers a glimpse into the vast reservoir of his unreleased work but also serves as a poignant reminder of his profound impact on the industry and his fans. As the hauntingly beautiful cover circulates, it reignites the connection between Cornell and his audience, reaffirming the timeless nature of his work.

According to Stereogum, Vicky and Soundgarden reached an agreement in 2021, stating that “They had been embroiled in a legal battle over unpaid royalties and the rights to some unfinished songs since the singer’s death.” The legal dispute between the latest widow and the band focuses on paving the way for their final recordings. In a public statement to fans of Chris Cornell and his work, Vicky takes to social media to address the following:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cornell (@chriscornellofficial)

As listeners absorb this unheard rendition, they are reminded of Cornell’s unique ability to convey deep emotion and connect with audiences on a level. This snippet honors his memory and keeps his spirit alive, allowing his music to continue inspiring and touching lives. Vicky Cornell’s decision to share this piece of her late husband’s legacy is a poignant tribute to his talent and a precious gift to the world, ensuring that Chris Cornell’s musical journey continues to resonate with new and longtime fans alike.