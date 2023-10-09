Metal Allegiance’s David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mike Portnoy & Mark Menghi Announce Special 10th Anniversary Show Featuring Exodus’ Gary Holt, Mastodon’s Brann Dailor, Testament’s Chuck Billy & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers. On January 25 2024 the band will re-assemble at The House Of Blues Anaheim for their 10 anniversary celebration, which will also coincide with the return of the Winter NAMM Show. The night will be sponsored by Dean Guitars, ddrum and Heavys Headphones, along with the opening acts Dieth, Held Hostage and QUOR.

The show will feature John Bush, Chuck Billy, Brann Dailor, Andreas Kisser, Bobby Blitz, Gary Holt, Doc Coyle, Hel Pyre, Chris Poland and others. Also Metal Allegiance have mentioned that there will be unannounced surprise guests at the event as well.

The last time Metal Allegiance played at the House of Blues Anaheim was back in 2020 right before the world shut down because of the pandemic. The band’s show garnered rave reviews, such as North East Rock Review saying “I have attended a couple Metal Allegiance shows over the years and they seem to get better every year. When attending the NAMM show, this is one of the shows not to miss.”

Also LA Metal Media stated: “Metal Allegiance is an incredible coalition of the metal community’s most incredible and notable musicians today; a coalition that pays tribute to some of the best metal music ever written. Be sure to check out this amazing assembly of metal greats if you can whenever they play live.”

Metal Hammer raved about one of Metal Allegiance’s past Anaheim shows: “Tonight the mayhem rises exponentially as a platoon of legends descends on the House of Blues – tucked deep in the heart of downtown Disney – even the besieged bar staff pause to witness the carnage.” While Cryptic Rock suggested: “Anyone who has the chance to see this should run, not walk, and join the Allegiance.”

In the press release Alex Skolnick shares his thoughts about the upcoming event.

“When Metal Allegiance first came together in 2014, no one could have guessed that ten years later, we’d be planning this anniversary show. The world feels different now than it did then, but we’re still here, music still unites and that is cause to celebrate. Among the many MA highlights over the past decade have been our shows in Anaheim, which always create a lot of great memories. This time will be no exception and no better way to mark our ten-year milestone. See you there!”

Tickets can be purchased starting on October 13 through ticketmaster.com. Also available will be a VIP upgrade package, which will include: Early access into the venue, Exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet with members of Metal Allegiance, Personal photograph & autograph signing with members of Metal Allegiance, Collectible show poster and Crowd free access to the merchandise booth.

VIP packages can be purchased through www.metalallegiance. bigcartel.com. Keep in mind that this is a VIP upgrade only. A ticket to the concert is required to attend pre-show meet and greet.