Smith/Kotzen Announce New Album Black Light/White Noise For March 2025 Release, Share Lead Single & Video “White Noise”

Home News Will Close November 21st, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Rock duo Smith/Kotzen, featuring Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and virtuoso Richie Kotzen, have announced their highly anticipated second album, Black Light/White Noise, set for release on March 15, 2025. Alongside the announcement, the pair have dropped the lead single, “White Noise,” accompanied by a high-energy music video.

To listen to the full song click here:

The follow-up to their critically acclaimed self-titled debut, Black Light/White Noise promises to push the boundaries of their blues-rock sound, blending soulful melodies with explosive guitar riffs. “This album feels like a natural evolution for us,” Smith said in a statement. “We’ve really honed in on our chemistry as writers and performers.”

“White Noise,” the album’s lead track, showcases the duo’s signature blend of blistering guitar solos and harmonized vocals. The accompanying video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Brodsky, captures Smith and Kotzen trading fiery licks in a gritty warehouse setting which visually reflects the song’s raw energy.

Kotzen described the single as “a statement of intent,” adding, “We wanted something that grabs you immediately, both sonically and emotionally. ‘White Noise’ encapsulates the spirit of this album.”

Black Light/White Noise will feature 10 tracks, highlighting the duo’s unparalleled musicianship and dynamic songwriting. Pre-orders for the album, including limited-edition vinyl variants, are available now. Fans can stream “White Noise” on major platforms and watch the video on the Smith/Kotzen official YouTube channel.

The album is set to be the groups first since Better Days….And Nights which was released in 2022.

With this new release, Smith/Kotzen continue to cement their status as a formidable force in modern rock.

The full track list is as follows: