Metallica Releases Live Recording of Chris Cornell Tribute on Vinyl

Metallica released the live recording of their Chris Cornell tribute this week on vinyl. Back in 2019, the band participated in the tribute concert, “I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell,” honoring the late Audioslave/Soundgarden singer. The vinyl features the two live covers of “All Your Lies” and “Head Injury.”

The vinyl is available exclusively for members of the “Metallica Vinyl Club,” which is a vinyl subscription which features often rare releases by the band. The club is only available for members of Metallica’s fan club “Fifth Member.” Unfortunately the window to sign up for the vinyl club have closed and fans will have to wait a little to be able to sign up and become part of the club. You can find out more about the subscription here.

Cornell’s family took to Instagram to express their excitement about the release. “Thank you so much to Metallica for the love and appreciation that you have shown for Chris and for memorializing that love, admiration and support from your performances at the I Am the Highway tribute on this truly amazing and special vinyl,” the statement reads. The statement further reads that Chris Cornell himself would be happy about the release, he was friends with the bands as well as a fan.

In other news, Metallica fans are still awaiting the release of the band’s massive 30th anniversary edition of their ground breaking album, The Black Album. To celebrate the anniversary, the band is also releasing a charity cover album of the record, which will include 53-tracks by various artists. Various artists have already released their covers, most recently pop-rock band Weezer and indie-rock icon Phoebe Bridgers. Weezer covered “Enter Sandman” and mixed in their classic “Buddy Holly” guitar riff. Bridgers shared her baroque cover of “Nothing Else Matters” a few days ago.

photo credit: Marv Watson