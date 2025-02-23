Smith/Kotzen Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Black Light”

Home News Faith Brack February 23rd, 2025 - 12:06 AM

The two musicians, Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen from the group Smith/Kotzen have released a new song titled ‘Black Light’ which is the second single from their brand-new sophomore album and is set to be released on April 4th. The song ‘Black Light’, which consists of powerful vocals and high-pitched rock tones, is set to be distinguished in the music world. It has a sensational bridge that leads to a knockout chorus, showing that the band has what it takes to make tempting hooks that are found throughout the album.

The song “Black Light” is about deceit and deception, and the black light is a metaphor that reveals the truth about a person lurking under the surface. It is a unique concept that the band has made, and the video furthers that idea. The video for the single “Black Light” starts with the drums and shifts to the band with constant references showing black and white going in and out of the video, with the only light briefly being shown in the video. It seemed that the video was not only showcasing the talents, but the group enjoyed making the video as well. According to an article, the group enjoyed it saying, “We had a lot of fun making this,” says Adrian. “We’d be writing and I’d want something inspired by some of my old hard rock or blues go-to bands then it’d go into a more progressive feel –and then Richie has these strong soul influences so there’s a lot to dig into there too. Influences are what makes the musical world go round—they go through you and come out differently.”

It is safe to say that the band now does the influence with their musical talent.