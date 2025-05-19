John 5 Announces New Album Ghost For October 2025 Release & Tour Dates With Richie Kotzen, Shares New Song & Video “Fiend”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 19th, 2025 - 1:52 AM

Guitar legend John 5 has announced his brand-new solo album Ghost, set to drop on October 10, 2025. The record, produced by Barry Pointer, features new single “Fiend” with drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Along with the album, John 5 is hitting the road this fall for a U.S. tour with fellow guitar great, Richie Kotzen. The tour will begin on October 16 in El Cajon, CA, and will conclude on November 29 in Pioneertown, CA, with John 5 performing solo that night. Fans can expect amazing guitar work from each of these individuals, classic tracks, and brand-new material.

“I’ve got a brand-new show and a bunch of songs we haven’t played in forever, plus all your favorites,” says John 5. “I’m super excited! Touring with someone like Richie is always a blast, it’s gonna be a Noodle-Palooza.”

Kotzen added, “I am very much looking forward to this USA tour, but what makes this even more exciting than last year‘s run of dates is that I’ll be out this time with my good friend John 5! I think this is going to be a great night not only for guitar fanatics but for general music lovers as well.”

RICHIE KOTZEN & JOHN 5 FALL 2025 TOUR

October 16 El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia

October 17 Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts

October 18 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

October 19 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

October 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

October 22 Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre

October 24 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 25 Leander, TX @ The Haute Spot

October 27 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

October 28 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

October 29 Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club

October 30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

October 31 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

November 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

November 2 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

November 4 Richmond, VA @ The National

November 5 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

November 6 Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

November 11 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

November 12 Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

November 13 Foxborough, MA @ Six String Grill & Stage

November 14 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

November 15 Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theatre

November 16 Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

November 17 Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

November 19 Wyandotte, MI @ District 142

November 20 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

November 21 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

November 22 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

November 23 Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre

November 25 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

November 29 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s*

*John 5 only