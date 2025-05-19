John 5 Announces New Album Ghost For October 2025 Release & Tour Dates With Richie Kotzen, Shares New Song & Video “Fiend”

Guitar legend John 5 has announced his brand-new solo album Ghost, set to drop on October 10, 2025. The record, produced by Barry Pointer, features new single “Fiend” with drummer Kenny Aronoff.
Along with the album, John 5 is hitting the road this fall for a U.S. tour with fellow guitar great, Richie Kotzen. The tour will begin on October 16 in El Cajon, CA, and will conclude on November 29 in Pioneertown, CA, with John 5 performing solo that night. Fans can expect amazing guitar work from each of these individuals, classic tracks, and brand-new material.
View this post on Instagram
“I’ve got a brand-new show and a bunch of songs we haven’t played in forever, plus all your favorites,” says John 5. “I’m super excited! Touring with someone like Richie is always a blast, it’s gonna be a Noodle-Palooza.”
Kotzen added, “I am very much looking forward to this USA tour, but what makes this even more exciting than last year‘s run of dates is that I’ll be out this time with my good friend John 5! I think this is going to be a great night not only for guitar fanatics but for general music lovers as well.”
Tickets have been on sale since Friday so make sure to grab them before they’re gone!