John 5 Announces New Album Ghost For October 2025 Release & Tour Dates With Richie Kotzen, Shares New Song & Video “Fiend”

May 19th, 2025 - 1:52 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Guitar legend John 5 has announced his brand-new solo album Ghost, set to drop on October 10, 2025. The record, produced by Barry Pointer, features new single “Fiend” with drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Along with the album, John 5 is hitting the road this fall for a U.S. tour with fellow guitar great, Richie Kotzen. The tour will begin on October 16 in El Cajon, CA, and will conclude on November 29 in Pioneertown, CA, with John 5 performing solo that night. Fans can expect amazing guitar work from each of these individuals, classic tracks, and brand-new material.

 

“I’ve got a brand-new show and a bunch of songs we haven’t played in forever, plus all your favorites,” says John 5. “I’m super excited! Touring with someone like Richie is always a blast, it’s gonna be a Noodle-Palooza.”

Kotzen added, “I am very much looking forward to this USA tour, but what makes this even more exciting than last year‘s run of dates is that I’ll be out this time with my good friend John 5! I think this is going to be a great night not only for guitar fanatics but for general music lovers as well.”

Tickets have been on sale since Friday so make sure to grab them before they’re gone!

RICHIE KOTZEN & JOHN 5 FALL 2025 TOUR
October 16 El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia
October 17 Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts
October 18 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
October 19 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
October 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
October 22 Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre
October 24 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 25 Leander, TX @ The Haute Spot
October 27 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
October 28 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
October 29 Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club
October 30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
October 31 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
November 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
November 2 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
November 4 Richmond, VA @ The National
November 5 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater
November 6 Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
November 11 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
November 12 Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
November 13 Foxborough, MA @ Six String Grill & Stage
November 14 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
November 15 Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theatre
November 16 Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs
November 17 Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
November 19 Wyandotte, MI @ District 142
November 20 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
November 21 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
November 22 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
November 23 Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre
November 25 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
November 29 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s*
*John 5 only
