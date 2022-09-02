The Pretty Reckless Joined By Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil Onstage To Perform “Only Love Can Save Me Now”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 2nd, 2022 - 1:41 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

On Wednesday, August 31, Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil joined The Pretty Reckless onstage to sing “Only Love Can Save Me Now” at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington.

The studio version of “Only Love Can Save Me Now”, featuring special guests Thayil and his Soundgarden bandmate Matt Cameron, is taken from The Pretty Reckless’s latest album, Death By Rock And Roll, released in February 2021. The album was recorded at Seattle’s legendary London Bridge Studios and was released Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

After the show, The Pretty Reckless front woman Taylor Momsen shared photos and video of Thayil’s appearance and wrote in an accompanying message: “Thank you to the legendary Kim Thayil for joining us for an unforgettable night at Seattle’s Moore Theater…I’m once again humbled to share the stage with you my dear friend, what an amazing human being.” (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Only Love Can Save Me Now” here.

Stream Death By Rock And Roll here.

