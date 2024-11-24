Pearl Jam Perform Temple Of The Dog’s “Hunger Strike” For First Time Since Chris Cornell’s Passing

Home News Juliet Paiz November 24th, 2024 - 5:08 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to NME, Pearl Jam has covered Temple Of The Dog’s “Hunger Strike” for the first time in a decade since Chris Cornell’s passing. The song was last performed live in October 2014 at Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit with Chris Cornell. Unfortunately, Cornell passed away at 52 in 2017, making the recent performance even more memorable as Pearl Jam knows Cornell is jamming out alongside them in spirit.

Originally being a powerful duet between Eddie Vedder and Chris Cornell, emotions were stirred up as Pearl Jam honored their late band member. The performance was not only a tribute, but also a celebration of his long lasting bond to the band. For many fans, hearing the song live again was a bittersweet moment. Vedder’s voice carried deep emotion and all members delivered the song with intensity.

Pearl Jam is also involved with the release of the trailer for the new documentary, Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story. The documentary is on the evolution of the influential alt-rock band, Redd Kross, featuring interviews with other iconic bands such as Pearl Jam!