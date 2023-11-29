Matt Cameron Says Soundgarden Is “Still In The Middle Of A Dispute” With Chris Cornell’s Estate

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 29th, 2023 - 12:16 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Member of Soundgarden, Matt Cameron, has recently said that his band is “still in the middle of a dispute” with late singer Chris Cornell’s estate. According to Loudwire, a joint statement has been made this past April between the late singer’s wife and Soundgarden. The joint statement discussed that fans of Soundgarden would be able to hear the songs produced by the band the late singer. Now, Matt Cameron has noted in his recent appearance on the Vinyl Guide podcast that there still has a dispute between his band and Cornell’s music estate. The ongoing dispute has prevented Soundgarden from making new music.

Matt Cameron also stated that he did not expect the music his band and Chris Cornell produced together would be released in the next year. Furthermore, he remained positive, believing that the music would be released soon. Additionally, the drummer of Soundgarden has also discussed that he has also collaborated with his close friend and collaborator, Taylor Hawkins. Similar to his work with Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron has yet to release the music they created together.

Both Cameron and Hawkins have released two songs together under the name, “The Nighttime Boogie Association Project” in 2020. However, there were more songs that were produced, but have yet to be released. Cameron discussed that he and his collaborator sent demos throughout an unspecified number of years. The drummer also stated that they still have an unreleased song that would potentially be released, however, the decision has not yet been finalized.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat