Chris Cornell’s Final Photoshoot to Be Released as an NFT

August 4th, 2021

In 2017, Hollywood photographer Randall Slavin and Soundgarden’s legendary Chris Cornell teamed up for a photo session. The photo shoot was Cornell’s last before the singer committed suicide, in May 2017. The photo shoot is titled “The Last Session,” and two photographs of this session are going now up for auction as NFT’s, according to NME.

The photos themselves are titled “Until We Disappear” and “White Roses For My Soul To Keep.” They are set togo on sale tomorrow, August 5th. The two photos will be sold separately and will go live at Midnight (EST) on Cryptograph.co. The proceedings from the sale will go to to Phoenix House California. The non-profit rehab center helps people over come drug and alcohol addiction and provides mental health counseling in California. Cornell supported the organization himself throughout his life.

The sales website states about the photos, “These unquestionably unique Cryptographs titled “The Last Session” are an intimate portrayal of Chris Cornell that would ultimately prove to be the rock icon’s final photoshoot. It is has now, however, been eternalized in NFT form.”

Chris Cornell passed away in 2017 after committing suicide, ever since then he has been missed by the music community. Many bands paid tribute to the late singer and even some songs and albums by the singer were released posthumously. Cornell’s family later filed a malpractice lawsuit against Cornell’s doctor. In the lawsuit his widow claimed the doctor neglected to warn Cornell of the anxiety drugs he prescribed. The lawsuit alleged that the medication, Lorazepam, could impair the judgement and higher the risk of suicide in people who had problems with drug abuse. Cornell was very open about his struggle with drug addiction, but became clean in 2005.

In May this year, the family reached a confidential settlement agreement with the doctor.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat