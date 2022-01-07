Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Cornell Covers Leonard Cohen’s Classic “Hallelujah”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 7th, 2022 - 12:26 AM

Soundgarden_AF_20130123_Hammerstein-Ballroom_01

Toni Cornell, who is the daughter of late Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, graced us with a cover of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. The cover was posted on Instagram with herself, her guitar and a Christmas tree in the background. She stayed true to the original track, but also was able to show off her flair and vocal range. She took her time with the song and did the original justice. The song is not new to her family, either. Linkin Park’s, Chester Bennington sang the song during Chris Cornell’s funeral, and Toni also covered the song with OneRepublic after the death of Bennington, a prime example of how a song can live on year after year. You can catch the post below. Click here for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Cornell (@tonicornell)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat