Mad Cool Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Kings of Leon, Pixies and Faith No More

Mad Cool music festival announced its lineup and dates for 2022. The festival will take place in Madrid, Spain from July 6-9, and will feature several musical acts, some of whom were set to headline previous festival lineups before Mad Cool 2020 was postponed– initially to 2021 and then to 2022. Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Mad Cool will also be honoring ticket purchases made for the 2020 and 2021 festivals.

Headliners include Metallica, Twenty One Pilots and Placebo on July 6. Also playing July 6 are artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Wolf Alice and Yungblud. On July 7, headliners are Imagine Dragons and The Killers, and other acts include St. Vincent, Beabadoobee, Sigrid and Tove Lo. On July 8, the headliners are Muse and Faith No More, joined by artists Alt-J, Phoebe Bridgers and Black Pumas. Finally, on July 9, the headliners are Kings of Leon and Pixies. Also playing July 9 will be Royal Blood, Zara Larsson, Leon Bridges, Sylvan Esso and Princess Nokia. The full lineup is below.

Metallica will play the Welcome to Rockville music festival in addition to Mad Cool. The band was recently in the news due to their lawsuit against insurer Lloyd’s of London for losses realized as a result of the cancellation of their South American tour, and James Hetfield’s skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to Mad Cool Festival, The Killers will play Firefly Festival and Lollapalooza. In November 2020, it was announced The Killers sold their entire pre-2020 catalogue to music holding company Eldridge. This move has been echoed by several other artists, including Stevie Nicks, David Crosby, Mick Fleetwood and Bob Dylan.

St. Vincent recently released a trailer for her upcoming mockumentary, The Nowhere Inn. The Nowhere Inn follows St. Vincent on tour, and is set to be released Sept. 17. Similarly, St. Vincent released her sixth studio album Daddy’s Home in May 2021. Mxdwn author Ani Khajadourian reviewed Daddy’s Home, “Daddy’s Home shows St. Vincent’s versatility within her music-making. With so many elements blended together, she still keeps her signature tone and poise throughout. The album is a new side of St. Vincent that loosens up and has some extra fun.” St. Vincent is also set to headline the Pitchfork music festival in Chicago, play at the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta and play at Austin City Limits this fall.

Faith No More announced their summer 2021 tour dates. In addition to headlining Mad Cool, they’ll also play at Riot Fest and Slipknot music festivals.

Phoebe Bridgers kept busy during the past year. Bridgers recently performed on Saturday Night Live, drawing attention by smashing her guitar during her song “I Know The End.” Bridgers auctioned the smashed guitar off to benefit the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). The guitar sold for $101,500. Bridgers also performed a stringed version of her single “Kyoto” at a virtual benefit concert for Tibet House.

Kings of Leon recently announced their upcoming 2021 tour. They also just released an album in April 2021, When You See Yourself. Mxdwn author Liam Thropp reviewed When You See Yourself, writing “The Kings are lost and losing their thrones… When You See Yourself lacks the eclectic masculinity their previous work has contained. Slivers of originality seem to emerge occasionally, but this album is not who they are, or were. It’s hard to picture the band the Kings of Leon used to be, like the maned beasts who topped the charts with their own creativity. Though in reality, it seems as if they are lost in this journey as well, trying to find their way back to the throne and scavenging for the tools to get there.”

