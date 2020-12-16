Lollapalooza Stockholm Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and Pearl Jam

Home News Aaron Grech December 16th, 2020 - 2:05 PM

Lollapalooza Stockholm has announced their 2021 lineup, which will feature the likes of hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar, alternative rock band The Killers and rock outfit Pearl Jam. This event will take place from July 2-4, 2021 at Gärdet in Stockholm, Sweden, where it will host more than 65 performers across 5 stages.

Other prominent performers on the lineup include Post Malone, Zara Larsson, Veronica Maggio, DaBaby, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Doja Cat, Alesso, Lewis Capaldi, Playboy Carti and Jack Harlow. Several performer’s such as Lamar, Pearl Jam and Post Malone were featured on this year’s lineup, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. The event held a live stream performance in its place.

Lamar is also on the lineup for the Open’er Festival in Poland, which will include other prominent performers such as Chemical Brothers, A$AP Rocky, Thom Yorke and FKA Twigs. The artist was also active during the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer and appeared at demonstrations in his hometown of Compton.

The Killers recently sold their entire pre-2020 catalog to Eldridge this year and will be featured on the upcoming Netflix series called Song Exploder. The band released their latest studio album called Imploding The Mirage this year, which was followed by their live stream performance Pandora LIVE Presents The Killers.

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder recetly made an appearance at the 2020 Game Awards, where he performed the band’s song “Future Days.” The band also joined the likes of acclaimed artists such as David Byrne and Little Dragon for the compilation album Good Music to Avert The Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried