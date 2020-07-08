Mad Cool Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Faith No More, Puscifer and Mumford & Sons

Home News Aaron Grech July 8th, 2020 - 2:01 PM

The Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain was scheduled to kick off today prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent postponement until 2021, however the festival has now announced next year’s lineup. The 2021 event will take place from July 7 to 10, and will feature Faith No More, Puscifer, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Killers, Angel Olsen, Alt-J, Major Lazer, Mumford & Sons, Deftones, Placebo and Pixies.

Pop artist Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform at this year’s event, however she will be absent from the 2021 lineup. Billboard has also noted that Billie Eilish, who was also set to appear at this year’s event, appears to be absent from the lineup.

“You have asked a lot about Taylor Swift, unfortunately we are sad to tell you that she won’t be able to attend our next edition,” reads an official statement. “We have been working with her agent and management to try to make it happen for our 5th anniversary, but it hasn’t been possible. Hopefully we will have her in one of our future editions.”

Faith No More, like many other acts, have been forced to cancel their 2020 tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Puscifer started the year by reportedly tracking a new album and released their first song in half a decade “Apocalyptical” in May.

Carly Rae Jepsen released Dedicated Side B earlier this year, which was recorded during the same period as her last studio album release Dedicated. Angel Olsen has been releasing a series of at-home covers recently, which have taken on the likes of Roxy Music, Tori Amos and Bruce Springsteen. Her last studio album All Mirrors came out last year as well.

Major Lazer and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons teamed up for a new single titled “Lay Your Head On Me,” earlier this year. Deftones are planning on dropping a White Pony remix album, while working on a new studio album and an EP this year. The Pixies released three previously unreleased demos in January.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat