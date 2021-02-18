Phoebe Bridgers Is Joined by Philip Glass, Jackson Browne and the Scorchio Quartet for Orchestral Version of “Kyoto” at 2021 Virtual Tibet House Benefit

Home News Anna Scott February 18th, 2021 - 2:28 PM

For the virtual Tibet House Benefit Concert, indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers was joined by Philip Glass, Jackson Browne and the Scorchio Quartet last night , February 17, for an ethereal, dreamy version of her smash-hit “Kyoto”. “Kyoto” is featured on 2020’s Punisher as an indie rock anthem, but here takes a very different sound from its studio version.

This remote rendition of “Kyoto” saw Browne contributing backup vocals and Glass playing piano. Glass, an esteemed composer and pianist, is the curator for the lineups for the Tibet House Benefit Concerts, which benefit the Tibet House U.S., a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 by the Dalai Lama. This year’s event brought legends to its virtual stage including Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Patti Smith and Eddie Vedder, with a special video message from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Bridgers was also featured at the 2020 event, which took place at the usual venue, Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Watch a clip of the performance of “Kyoto” here:

Bridgers followed “Kyoto” with “Moon Song,” another hit off Punisher, Bridgers’ second studio album after Stranger in the Alps which included top-hit “Motion Sickness,” a hit similar to “Kyoto” for its upbeat, rock style as opposed to her other, acoustic guitar-heavy songs. Bridgers made sure to note that 2020’s Tibet House Benefit Concert was the last in-person performance she played before the pandemic.

Bridgers recently was featured on Julien Baker’s new song “Favor” with Lucy Dacus, who all form their group Boygenius. “Favor” will appear on Baker’s upcoming album Little Oblivions on February 26. Bridgers also recently found her music nominated for many Grammy titles, including Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher, while “Kyoto” received two nominations for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.