Phoebe Bridgers’ Smashed Guitar from SNL Up for Auction 

Home News Krista Marple April 11th, 2021 - 8:42 PM

Phoebe Bridgers recently utilized part of her appearance on SNL to smash one of her guitars, which caused many fans to react in various ways to the incident. Now, the smashed guitar is being put up for auction by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards. As of April 9, the bid was up to $6,500. People were able to bid through April 11 in $500 increments.

“I’ve always wanted to do it and when I mentioned it to the show, they built me this whole monitor that would look like it was exploded even if I wasn’t hitting it that hard. So yeah, just a bucket list thing. I feel like I did way more damage to their monitor than my guitar,” said Bridgers.

After Bridgers smashed her guitar on SNL, some people took to social media to comment on the incident and why it may have happened. David Crosby had responded to a tweet directed to him that asked “What did you think of Phoebe Bridgers’ attempt to smash a guitar last night on SNL?” where he replied with “Pathetic.” Bridgers responded to the thread saying “little bitch.”

After her response, Crosby then tweeted “Guitars are for playing..making music…..not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama…..I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before it’s still STUPID.” Crosby continued on for multiple tweets explaining his thoughts and feelings on Bridgers smashing her guitar.

They are not toys …or props …we who’ve played them for our whole lives try to treat the with respect https://t.co/Mcs2lm1Mdm — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 9, 2021

She had no hesitation when responding to his lengthy tweets after replying to him again saying “whiny bitch.” Bridgers even made her own tweet that stated “me @ david crosby” with a link to Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed.”

me @ david crosbyhttps://t.co/r8Dn4GVSmy — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 11, 2021

The bidding for Bridgers’ smashed guitar is now closed and has been sold for $101,500.