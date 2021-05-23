Watch a Trailer for St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein’s New Movie “The Nowhere Inn”

Home News Krista Marple May 23rd, 2021 - 4:00 PM

Musicians St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein are set to be featured in the upcoming mockumentary The Nowhere Inn. The film was featured at Sundance a little over a year ago but today, its first official trailer has been released.

The Nowhere Inn highlights Annie Clark, also known as St. Vincent, as she recruits Brownstein to document her most recent tour. Viewers are taken along to see the ups and downs of Clark’s musical journey.

“It was supposed to be a music documentary. Concert footage, interviews… I wanted people to know who I really am. One of the reasons why I wanted to make a documentary in the first place is because I would finally be in control of the narrative. A small part of me was starting to second guess itself. Why was the movie never completed? All I can say is that somewhere along the way things went terrible wrong,” said Clark.

Clark took to her Instagram page to share the information about The Nowhere Inn. She shared the trailer along with a caption that states, “Me and my bestie made a bananas art film…it was supposed to be a music doc but somewhere along the way, things went terribly wrong. Here is your first look at Carrie Brownstein (@carrie_rachel) and I in #TheNowhereInn. In theaters and on demand September 17!! Pre-order now: nowhere inn.movie.”

The collaborative film was first announced in April of 2019. Brooklyn Vegan described that the film “follows heightened versions of themselves as they interact with assitants, bandmates, music journalists and, of course, fans.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela