The Killers Sell Pre-2020 Song Catalog To Eldridge

The Killers, an American rock band from Las Vegas lead by Brandon Flowers have decided to sell their music catalog released before 2020 to Eldridge, a holding company with a large network of businesses. The catalog includes their first five albums, Hot Fuss, Sam’s Town, Day And Age, Battle Born and Wonderful Wonderful. It does not include, however, Imploding The Mirage which was released on August 21, 2020.

Eldridge holds businesses in entertainment, finance, real estate and technology. The Killers are the first music act to make a music catalog transaction with Eldridge and they acquired both the publishers and writers share of the catalog. According to Billboard Universal Music Publishing Group will still administer their catalog. Additionally the group will continue to own master recording income as well as sync fees secured by Eldridge and the group.

The amount of the sale has not been disclosed yet but it is safe to assume that it was for a large amount because another band, Imagine Dragons a pop/rock band who sold their catalog three months ago to Concord for more than $100 million. They were advised by executives from 1.618 Industries, Barnes and Thornburg and Reynolds And Associates.

The Killers have sold over 28 million albums worldwide and their debut hit Mr. Brightside is nearing one billion streams on Spotify. Other hits by the group include “All These Things That I’ve Done”, “When You Were Young”, “Somebody Told Me” and “Human.”