Welcome To Rockville Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Nine Inch Nails, Two Nights of Metallica and Deftones

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 19th, 2021 - 1:32 PM

Welcome To Rockville has announced the lineup for their 2021 festival, which will take place on November 11-14 at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Like the other Danny Wimmer Presents festivals planned for 2021, Louder Than Life and Aftershock, Metallica will headline two different nights, with Nine Inch Nails and Disturbed taking the other two.

Tickets, merch, additional information and more can be found here. The festival offers either four-day or single-day passes. Those who bought tickets for the canceled 2020 edition of the festival were given the option to refund their tickets or roll them over to this year.

Danny Wimmer Presents had announced in 2019 that Metallica would be playing two unique sets at all of their 2020 festivals, but they were all canceled by COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Bourbon & Beyond, Sonic Temple and Epicenter won’t return until 2022, so it’s unconfirmed at this moment whether Metallica will be playing two nights at each of those as well.

Metallica had already canceled their performances at 2020’s Louder Than Life and Sonic Temple festivals, before the festivals themselves were canceled, because frontman James Hetfield decided to return to rehab. Hetfield had begun going to rehab in 2019 and canceled some shows then too, saying he was unsure about Metallica’s future. He had returned to the stage once in February 2020 before the pandemic hit, but the delay the virus caused will allow Metallica to play Louder Than Life this year after all.

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor announced that they would be working on new music, now that he, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste have won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and an ASCAP award for their score for Pixar’s Soul. Near the start of May, they shared a collaboration with HEALTH called “Isn’t Everyone.” As for other live performances, Nine Inch Nails have some headlining shows set for later in the year alongside Pixies, and are also set to play Riot Fest and Louder Than Life.

Disturbed last shared a single in September 2020 called “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You.” Their last album was Evolution in 2018.

Other notable acts include Deftones, Cypress Hill, Stone Temple Pilots, Spiritbox, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Pennywise, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb of God, Asking Alexandria, Gwar, Fever 333, Atreyu, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Code Orange and Fire From The Gods. Deftones notably released a critically-acclaimed new album called Ohms in late 2020 and shared a video for “Ceremony” off of it last month.

Many of the artists returning in 2021 had been initially planned for 2020, including Deftones, Social Distortion, Disturbed, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb of God, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mastodon, Anthrax and Code Orange. However, there were some acts high on the billing that couldn’t make it back, like Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Royal Blood, Ghostemane, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Hollywood Undead, Godsmack and Gojira. Welcome to Rockville would have celebrated their 10th anniversary last year, but ‘10th event’ is still a milestone.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado