Metallica Sues Insurer Over Losses Suffered From Canceled 2020 Tour

Lloyd‘s had said that it “denied any coverage obligation whatsoever based on an unreasonably restrictive interpretation of the policy,” the suit alleges. The band however appear to dispute that and are suing for breach of contract and seeking compensatory damages and a declaration of the rights and obligations of the involved parties.
While they wait for the verdict on the lawsuit, the band is still continuing to perform live shows as they were recently announced to headline two nights of the Welcome to Rockville festival this November. Nine Inch Nails, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Deftones and Lamb of God are also set to perform.