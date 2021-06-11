Metallica Sues Insurer Over Losses Suffered From Canceled 2020 Tour

It has been reported that Metallica has filed a lawsuit against insurer Lloyd’s Of London, alleging that the company failed to cover the losses suffered by the cancellation of the band’s April 2020 South American tour. That cancellation was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group purchased a standard “cancellation, abandonment and non-appearance insurance” policy from the insurer to cover that tour and allege that their attempts to have Lloyd’s Of London compensate them for the losses incurred by the scrapped shows have been improperly denied.

Lloyd‘s had said that it “denied any coverage obligation whatsoever based on an unreasonably restrictive interpretation of the policy,” the suit alleges. The band however appear to dispute that and are suing for breach of contract and seeking compensatory damages and a declaration of the rights and obligations of the involved parties.

While they wait for the verdict on the lawsuit, the band is still continuing to perform live shows as they were recently announced to headline two nights of the Welcome to Rockville festival this November. Nine Inch Nails, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Deftones and Lamb of God are also set to perform.