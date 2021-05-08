Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical of Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Home News Noah Celaya May 8th, 2021 - 5:36 PM

James Hetfield

During a conversation that took place in late March on “The Fierce Life” podcast on blabbermouth.net, Metallica frontman/guitarist James Hetfield revealed that he had yet to decide if he himself will be getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The topic came up when Hetfield was asked if Metallica will do any touring this year. He responded, “I have no clue. It’s not up to me.

“It really is up to the safety of everyone — not just the fans, but the crew and us. I’m not sure what that means in the future as far as vaccines. I’m a little skeptical of getting the vaccine, but it seems to be rolling out and people are getting it and I’ve got lots of friends that have done it. I’m not totally sure about it.

“But I hope it doesn’t come to a point where you have to have that COVID stamp in your passport or something to go everywhere. But if it comes down to that, then I’ll make a decision then. We got vaccinated to go to Africa, so it’s not like I’ve never been vaccinated before. But as a kid, I never got vaccinations ’cause of our religion [Christian Science]. So that was the only time I got one — when we were going on safari in Africa.”

Photo credit: Marv Watson