Kings of Leon Announces 2021 Tour Dates with Cold War Kids

Kings of Leon has announced a tour in support of their new album When You See Yourself for August-October, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

They’ll be playing dates across the United States, from iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL on August 3 to Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, WA on October 3. On the way, they’ll stop at venues like Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY, Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX, Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA and The Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

In a statement to SPIN for their April 2021 cover story, drummer Nathan Followill mentioned the band’s excitement to get back on the road, “It has that fun first day of summer camp vibe to it, which we’ve missed so much. It’s going to be super cool to get out there and play these songs for the first time.”

Kings of Leon is a family band that formed in 1999 in Nashville, TN. The other members include frontman Caleb Followill, lead guitarist Matthew Followill and bassist Jared Followill. They started out as a southern-rock band with their debut Youth & Young Manhood in 2003 and transitioned to alternative radio hits by 2008’s Only By the Night. Although they’re still best known for “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” they’ve kept hits coming ever since.

When You See Yourself was notably the first album to be released as an NFT, and one of the major influences on the trend of NFTs in the music industry over the past few months. It’s the band’s eighth studio album, and features songs like “Echoing,” “Bandit” and “100,000 People.”

Cold War Kids will be joining them as an opener in support of their most recent album New Age Norms 2. They played a series of four livestream concerts last fall in which they performed their debut album Robbers & Cowards, each New Age Norms album and some rarities and fan favorites, which may show where their minds are at going into a proper tour, albeit as a support act. Frontman Nathan Willett spoke about the new tour, “We are so excited to open for Kings of Leon on tour all over the US! Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it! Let’s go!”

When You See Yourself Tour Dates:

8/3/21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/5/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/7/21 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

8/8/21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/10/21 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/12/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/13/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/15/21 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/17/21 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

8/19/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/20/21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

8/22/21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/24/21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/25/21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/27/21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/29/21 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/31/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9/3/21 – Snowmass Village, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

9/15/21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/17/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

9/18/21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Hunt

9/21/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

9/23/21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/24/21 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

10/1/21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

10/3/21 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater