Mad Cool Festival Postponed Until 2021

The Mad Cool Festival was originally set to take place from July 8th to the 11th this year in Madrid, Spain, however the event has now been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup was set to have a number of high profile artists this year including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Pixies, Alt-J, Tove Lo, and Twenty One Pilots.

The festival revealed that they were postponing this event in a lengthy statement shared to their social media sites. The event is looking forward to scheduling next year’s festival with the same dates, and also stated that they have received “positive feedback from most of the artists in our lineup” indicating that some of these names may reappear on the bill for next year’s fest.

“Today, we have to tell you in all honesty, that the festival won’t happen on the current dates,” the official statement reads. “During all these weeks, and considering the course of events, we have been working on different scenarios. The most real and practical one is to move the festival to 2021, same dates.”

Mad Cool first took off in 2016, and typically caters toward a diverse mix of indie rock, pop and electronic artists, and is typically held during the summer. This latest postponement follows the rescheduling and postponement of many prominent music festivals across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Untied States prominent events such as SXSW have been cancelled in their entirety, while others such as Coachella have been rescheduled for the fall.

