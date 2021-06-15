Faith No More Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates with Fucked Up

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 15th, 2021 - 5:16 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Faith No More added three new headlining dates to their 2021 tour schedule around the same time they’ll be playing Chicago, IL’s Riot Fest and Indianola, IO’s Knotfest. Canadian post-hardcore band Fucked Up will be joining them on all three dates.

The new stops will be at Saint Louis Music Mark in Maryland Heights, MO on September 16, Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA on September 21 and Ovation in Newport, KY on September 22. Aside from the two festival dates on September 18 and 25, the other two previously announced US dates will be rescheduled shows with System of a Down and Korn at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on October 22 and 23.

Tickets can be found on Faith No More’s website with the pre-sale code byevirus, starting this Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. That includes all tour dates, not just the new US ones.

There are more world tour dates planned for 2022 that are spread out by enough months to be considered separate tours, including a New Zealand/Australia run in February 2022 and a UK/Europe run in June-July 2022. Some notable locations from those tours include stops at Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ, QUDOS Bank Arena in Sydney, AU, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, AU, O2 Academy Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy Brixton, UK, Tons of Rock festival in Oslo, NO and In the Park festival in Helsinki, FI. They had also been announced for Hellfest Open Air in Clisson, FR and Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, SP, but both events have yet to be rescheduled.

Fucked Up also has a North American headlining tour planned for January 2022, during which they’ll be playing their 2011 classic record David Comes to Life in full in honor of its 10th anniversary. They also reissued the record and released its companion compilation, David’s Town, on streaming for the first time.

Faith No More 2021 US Tour Dates:

9/16 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park*

9/18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

9/22 – Newport, KY – Ovation*

9/25 – Indianola, IA – Knotfest

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Faith No More 2022 NZ/AU Tour Dates:

2/10 – Christchurch, NZ – Horncastle Arena

2/12 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

2/15 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2/17 – Sydney, AU – QUDOS Bank Arena

2/18 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

2/21 – Adelaide, AU – Entertainment Centre

2/23 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

Faith No More 2022 UK/Europe Tour Dates:



6/7 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

6/8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

6/10 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

6/11 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

6/13 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

6/14 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

6/19 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

6/21 – Dortmund, DE – Westfalenhalle

6/23 – Gothenburg, SE – Partille Arena

6/24 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock

6/27 – Helsinki, FI – In The Park

7/4 – Berlin, DE – Max Schmeling Halle

7/5 – Stuttgart, DE – Schleyerhalle

7/6 – Zurich, CH – Halle 622

*New dates with Fucked Up

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat