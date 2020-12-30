In Memoriam: 2020

Home News Aaron Grech December 30th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

This has been one of the most difficult years in recent memory, as COVID-19 took the lives of over 1.78 million people across the globe. Some of these deaths included folk legend John Prine, pioneering ambient musician Harold Budd, Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlessinger and many other beloved performers. The year also saw rock gods Eddie Van Halen and Little Richard pass away after their respective battles with cancer, while afrobeat legend Tony Allen and soul icon Bill Withers fell to heart complications. As we move on from this terrible year, let’s reflect upon the many musicians who left us in 2020.

Manu Dibango – December 12, 1933 – March 24, 2020

Although Manu Dibango is best known for his contribution to Michael Jackson’s Thriller hit “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin,’” the Afrobeat pioneer helped lay the foundation for disco with his hit song “Soul Makossa,” which was sampled by the Jackson track. Unfortunately, Dibango fell to COVID-19 back in March, passing away at the age of 86.

Harold Budd – May 24, 1936 – December 8, 2020

The world of ambient music was forever changed by Harold Budd’s minimalist compositions. Best known for his collaborations with Brian Eno and the Cocteau Twins, his unique style of playing helped influence a number of rock and electronic musicians. This tragic pandemic also afflicted Budd, who passed away at 84.

Andrew Weatherall – April 6, 1963 – February 17, 2020

An icon of the pioneering electronic scene in the late 1980s, Andy Weatherall made a name for himself by remixing rock acts such as My Bloody Valentine with dance music. Weatherall’s unique sound defined an era, which is highlighted on his production work with Primal Scream’s Screamadelica. The music world was in shambles when Weatherall passed away from a pulmonary embolism in February.

Erick Morillo – March 26, 1971 – September 1, 2020

Best known for his 1993 Reel 2 Real hit “I Like To Move It,” Erick Morillo was one of the defining superstar DJs of his era. As a resident of the legendary 1990s New York club scene and the iconic Strictly Rhythm label, Morillo captured the scene’s essence alongside his contemporaries “Little” Louie Vega and Armand Van Helden. Morillo passed away at 49 from an accidental drug overdose.

Malik B. (Malik Abdul Basit) – November 14, 1972 – July 29, 2020

As a founding member of The Roots, Malik B. appeared on the group’s first four albums, including their hit record Things Fall Apart. Although he parted ways with the group, their relationship was amicable and he appeared on their 2006 studio album Game Theory and 2008’s Rising Down. The performer passed away at 47.

Elis Marsalis – November 14, 1934 – April 1, 2020

Few families have the musical renown of the legendary Marsalis family, which hosts iconic musicians Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis. Their father, Ellis, was a legend in his own right, and helped set the foundation for modern New Orleans jazz. The Marsalis patriarch unfortunately passed away from COVID-19 complications at the age of 85.

Andre Harrell – September 26, 1960 – May 7, 2020

As the founder of Uptown Records, Andre Harrell helped start the careers of a number of hip hop icons including Sean Combs (best known as Diddy), Heavy D and the Boyz, Mary J. Blige, Teddy Riley and Jodeci. A pioneering hip hop artist in his own right, he scored success before graduating high school thanks to the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde singles “A.M./P.M.” and “Genius Rap.” Harrell passed away at the age of 59 from heart complications.

Florian Schneider – April, 7 1947 – April 21, 2020

As a founding member of Krafterk, Florian Schneider was present across all of the group’s celebrated records such as Man Machine, Computer World and Autobahn. Described as a “sound perfectionist,” Schneider helped shape the world of dance and electronic music as we know it today. After several decades with Kraftwerk, Schneider left the group in 2008 and passed away in April following a battle with cancer.

Charley Pride – March 18, 1938 – December 12, 2020

Charley Pride, the first Black singer to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away on December 12 at the age of 86. Pride was also the first African-American to join The Grand Ole Opry in 1993. He released over 500 songs, among which he had 52 top 10 songs and 30 Number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The cause of death was complications with COVID-19.

Fred the Godson – February 22, 1979 – April 23, 2020

Bronx rapper Frederick Thomas aka Fred the Godson passed away on April 23 at the age of 35. After the success of his 2010 mixtape Armageddon, he earned a spot in hip-hop magazine XXL’s 2011 Freshman Class along with notable rappers Kendrick Lamar, Big K.R.I.T., Meek Mill and Mac Miller. He released a handful of tapes and albums, two of which came out early this year, Payback and Jay Pharoah collaboration Training Day. The cause of death was complications with COVID-19.

Derek Jones – June 5, 1984 – April 21, 2020

Derek Jones, the rhythm guitarist for pop punk band Falling in Reverse, passed away on April 21 at the age of 35. He played on all four of the albums the band has released so far, The Drug In Me Is You (2011), Fashionably Late (2013), Just Like You (2015) and Coming Home (2017).

Tres Warren – October 12, 1978 – March 23, 2020

Psychic Ills frontman Tres Warren passed away on March 23 at the age of 41. The psychedelic rock band released music from 2003 until 2016, best known for their 2006 album Dins and their more recent songs “Mind Daze” and “I Don’t Mind.”

Tim Smith – July 3, 1961 – July 21, 2020

Tim Smith, the frontman for legendary English rock band Cardiacs, passed away on July 21 at the age of 59. The group’s quirky experimental style merged many different genres, especially punk, progressive rock and psychedelic pop. Upon his passing, many artists like Mike Patton of Mr. Bungle/Faith No More, Steven Wilson of Porcupine Tree, Rob Crow of Pinback, JG Thirlwell of Foetus, Graham Coxon of Blur and Devin Townsend made comments praising his creativity and influence. The cause of death was a long battle with a “complex and poorly understood” condition that started after a stroke and cardiac arrest in 2008.

Steve Holland – February 22, 1954 – August 2, 2020

Molly Hatchet’s last-surviving founding member, guitarist Steve Holland passed away on August 2 at the age of 66. He played guitar on the southern rock band’s first five albums, Molly Hatchet, Flirtin’ With Disaster, Beatin’ the Odds, Take No Prisoners and No Guts…No Glory.

Phil May – November 9, 1944 – May 15, 2020

Phil May, the lead vocalist for British rock band The Pretty Things, passed away on May 15 at the age of 75. The Pretty Things’ sound was mostly psychedelic blues rock but they’re best known for S.F. Sorrow, an album credited as the first rock opera in 1968. The cause of death was hip surgery complications.

Gordon Haskell – April 27, 1946 – October 20, 2020

Former King Crimson vocalist Gordon Haskell passed away on October 20 at the age of 74. He provided vocals for “Cadence & Cascade” on In the Wake of Poseidon and all of their more acclaimed album Lizard.

Bob Biggs – July 28, 1946 – October 17, 2020

Slash Records founder Bob Biggs passed away on October 17 at the age of 74. The independent label formed out of the punk zine Slash in 1978 and worked to introduce punk to larger audiences. Some of the artists hosted on the label include Faith No More, Misfits, Failure, Dream Syndicate, Harvey Danger, Imperial Teen, Soul Coughing and more. He also designed the artwork for albums such as X’s self-titled debut album and Swans’ To Be Kind.

Wallace Roney – May 25, 1960 – March 31, 2020

Trumpet player Wallace Roney played alongside jazz legends such as Miles Davis, Tony Williams and Art Blakey during his lifetime. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s he appeared on several of Williams’ Blue Note records and won a Grammy in 1994. He passed away from COVID-19 complications at the age of 59.

Diego Farias – 1992 – February 6, 2020

Diego Farias served as the guitarist for the progressive metalcore outfit Volumes for 11 years, until his exit from the band last December. The artist passed away at the young age of 27 and was survived by his brother and former Volumes member Gus.

Ivan Král – May 12, 1948 – February 2, 2020

Born in the Czech Republic (formerly Czechoslovakia), Ivan Král became best known as the guitarist for the Patti Smith group. A multi-talented individual, he worked as a composer, filmmaker, record producer, bass guitar player and singer-songwriter, while his songs have been recorded by the likes of David Bowie, U2 and Iggy Pop. Král passed away at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

Ken “Mr. Chi Pig” Chinn – October 19, 1962 – July 16, 2020

SNFU (Society’s No Fucking Use), the Canadian hardcore band was fronted by Ken Chinn, best known by his stage name Mr. Chi Pig. The band was active in two different periods over the last four decades, having formed in 1981 in Edmonton. They initially broke up in 1989 but reformed in 1991, taking a break again in 2005 before reuniting again in 2014. They released albums on Epitaph, Alternative Tentacles and BYO and were a major influence on the skate punk scene that would flirt with mainstream success in the ’90s.

Todd Nance – November 20, 1962 – August 19, 2020

Todd Nance was an original member of the acclaimed jam band Widespread Panic. As the band’s drummer, he held together the multitude of instruments, tempo changes and transitions that the band is known for. Nance left the band in 2016 due to “personal reasons,” though continued to play and perform over the last few years. He died at 57 years from “sudden and unexpectedly severe complications of a chronic illness. ”

Huey – September 12, 1987 – June 25, 2020

Huey, the Missouri rapper known for his hit song, “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was murdered near St. Louis this summer. He was shot along with another man and taken to a local hospital where he died. “Pop, Lock & Drop It” became a breakout single for the rapper, peaking at #7 on the Hot 100 in 2007. He last released a mixtape in 2014 called Project H.

Jay White – Died September 2, 2020

The Agony Scene’s bassist Jay White died in early September, with no cause of death given. He joined the band in 2016 as a replacement for the band’s original bassist, though he didn’t play on their comeback album in 2018, Tormenter.

Pierre Kezdy – January 4, 1962 – October 9, 2020

Pierre Kezdy was a punk rock lifer, spending time playing bass for bands like Naked Raygun, Pegboy, Strike Under and others. He died this October from cancer at the age of 58. He influenced a wide range of artists including Dave Grohl, Steve Albini and more.

Bill Rieflin – September 30, 1960 – March 24, 2020

Before drummer Bill Rieflin died in March, he had contributed to a multitude of albums by alternative bands including Ministry, Pigface, R.E.M. and King Crimson. The diversity of those three names showcase the versatility Rieflin had as a drummer. Following his death an outpouring from the music world came with tributes from Krist Novoselic, Dave Depper of Death Cab for Cutie and more. His King Crimson bandmate Robert Fripp broke the news to the world with a moving note about the day Bill died.

Jerry Jeff Walker – March 16, 1942 – October 23, 2020



Jerry Jeff Walker was a pioneer of the outlaw country genre, best known for his album Mr. Bojangles and of course, the titular song. It would go on to be covered by a multitude of artists like Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dolly Parton, Cat Stevens, Sammy Davis Jr and William Shatner.

Jack Sherman – January 18, 1956 – August 18, 2020

Jack Sherman may not fall into the canon of legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers, but he was the glue that held the band together during their tumultuous early days. He did appear on Freaky Styley while the band’s original guitarist Hillel Slovak left to play in What Is This? with Alain Johannes, bridging the gap before Slovak returned. Sherman would collaborated with the Peppers occasionally after his departure but focused his career on studio work, playing on records by Bob Dylan and performing with John Hiatt.

Joey Image – March 5, 1957 – June 1, 2020

Joey Image was the drummer for horror punk pioneers the Misfits during the band’s early period, appearing on the single “Horror Business.” While no cause of death was given, the drummer had been diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago. Image was 63 when he died in June.

John Erhardt – Died May 4, 2020

John Erhardt was the guitarist for Ohio rock band Wussy, previously performing with Ass Ponys with both band’s singer Chuck Cleaver. Over the course of 30 years he made a mark on the Cincinnati rock scene as a guitarist and pedal steel player. He died at the age of 58 and details of his death are not known.

Stezo – March 10, 1968 – April 29, 2020

Rapper, producer and dancer Steve Williams, who was best known by his stage name Stezo, passed away at the age of 52 this year. Williams passed in his sleep last April due to heart complications. As a trailblazer in the industry, Williams had also been one of the first artists to both rap and produce, and he self-produced his 1989 album Crazy Noise

Alec Baillie – Died November 10, 2020

Alec Baillie was a long-time member of Leftover Crack and Choking Victim, forming the latter with former high school classmate in NYC, Scott “Stza” Sturgeon. The two were part of Leftover Crack after Choking Victim broke up in the late ’90s.

Wade Allison – Died September 10, 2020

Just a few weeks after losing Riley Gale of Power Trip, metal fans suffered another sudden loss with Wade Allison of Iron Age dying at 38. Iron Age pioneered the sound that influenced Power Trip, releasing their landmark album The Sleeping Eye in 2009, which was also the band’s final album. Allison also played with bands Mammoth Grinder and Eternal Champion.

Vern Rumsey – January 24, 1973 – August 6, 2020

Vern Rumsey, the bassist for post-hardcore band Unwound, helped the band create the dissonant, angular sound that never ceased to evolve. From their first noise-rock indebted albums to their later records like Repetition, Challenge for a Civilized Society and the polarizing Leaves Turn Inside You, the band never stopped challenging their audience to grow with them. More recently, he had performed on Household God’s recent album Palace Intrigue. Rumsey was only 47 years old.

i_O – May 17, 1990 – November 23, 2020

Techno producer Garrett Falls Lockhart, better known under his stage name i_o, passed away at the age of 30 on November 23. A cause of death has still not been revealed. Born on May 17, 1990, Lockhart had been considered a force in the underground techno scene, with his career as i_o beginning to break out into a more mainstream following after the release of “Violence” alongside Grimes.

Billy Joe Shaver – August 16, 1939 – October 28, 2020

Outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver passed away on October 28 at the age of 81. Born on August 16, 1939, Shaver eventually became an apprentice for songwriter Harlan Howard. Shaver had been a songwriter for Waylan Jennings’ 1073 album Honky Tonk Heroes, and helped to pioneer the outlaw country movement.

Viola Smith – November 29, 1912 – October 21, 2020

Legendary swing drummer, Viola Smith, passed away at the age of 107 following complications from Alzheimer’s. Once regarded as “the fastest girl drummer in the world,” Smith had grown up in a family of musicians, going on to perform on stage for the Broadway musical Cabaret. Smith also drummed for Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Hope and Chick Webb throughout her career, and had several appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Spencer Davis – July 17, 1939 – October 19, 2020

Spencer Davis of the famed Spencer Davis group passed away on October 19. Born on July 17, 1939, Davis found himself having several hits throughout the 1960s, including “Keep On Running,” “Gimme Some Lovin’” and “I’m a Man.” Steve Winwood fronted the Spencer Davis Group, and the band toured alongside The Who and The Rolling Stones throughout Europe.

Johnny Nash – August 19, 1940 – October 6, 2020

Famous for his single “I Can See Clearly Now,” singer Johnny Nash passed away from natural causes on October 6. Nash had been born on August 19, 1940, and began his career in the late ‘50s when he sang vocal jazz and pop standards for major music labels. “I Can See Clearly Now” allowed Nash to become an international sensation, the track staying at number one on the Billboard charts for four weeks straight.

Bonnie Pointer – July 11, 1950 – June 8, 2020

The Pointer Sisters’ Bonnie Pointer passed away on June 8. due to cardiac arrest. Born on July 11, 1950 in Oakland, CA, Pointer and her sisters wound up with 13 top 20 hits and three Grammy Awards, including for the singles “Fairy Tale,” “Jump (For My Love” and “Automatic.” They had also been signed to several iconic record labels, including Motown, during their career.

Sid McCray – July 3, 1957 – September 9, 2020

Sid McCray had been the vocalist for the band Bad Brains from 1977 to 1978. McCray passed away on September 9 at the age of 63. While McCray’s time in Bad Brains had been short, he was credited for being the one to introduce the group to punk rock and hardcore. McCray had been born on July 3, 1957 to a military family, and grew up in Washington D.C.

LD Beghtol – 1964 – August, 2020

LD Beghtol died at the age of 55 due to unknown causes. Beghtol had best been known for his work on Magnetic Fields’ triple album 69 Love Songs, with Beghtol contributing to seven of the tracks. Beghtol had also fronted several projects, including Moth Wranglers, LD & the New Criticism and Flare Acoustic Arts League. Additionally, he worked as a writer, contributing to The Village Voice and writing the 33 ⅓ volume about 69 Love Songs, titled 69 Love Songs: A Field Guide.

Aaron Melzer – November 24, 2020

Aaron Melzer had been the frontman for San Diego-based post-hardcore outfit Secrets. Melzer worked in the band between 2013 and 2015, and passed away on November 24. With Secrets, Melzer appeared on their 2013 album Fragile Figures, which debuted at number 59 on the Billboard charts.

Bruce Swedien – April 19, 1934 – November 16, 2020

Studio engineer Bruce Swedien passed away at the age of 86 on November 16. Born on April 19, 1934, Swedien was best known as the engineer for Michael Jackson’s albums Off the Wall, Bad, Dangerous and Thriller. Swedien had also worked with many other artists throughout his career, including Quincy Jones, Count Basie, Art Blakey, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Donna Summer, Chaka Khan, Barbra Sterisand, Jennifer Lopez, Herb Alpert and New Edition.

DJ Spinbad – October 23, 1974 – November 10, 2020

New York City DJ and music producer DJ Spinbad, who had been born as Chris Sullivan, passed away on November 10. The cause of death has not officially been announced. Spinbad was born on October 23, 1974, and worked at New York City radio station WHTZ. Spinbad had also toured with electronic artist Moby, and toured with comedian Russell Peters.

Gabi Delgado-López – April 18, 1968 – March 22, 2020

German electro-punk artist Gabi Delgado-López passed away at the age of 61 on March 22. Delgado-López had been a member of Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, also known as D.A.F. The group incorporated political imagery within theri sets, rebuking totalitarianism. Born on April 18, 1968, Delgado-López formed D.A.F. alongside Robert Görl in 1978.

Lou “L.A.” Kouvaris – 1954 – March, 2020

Original guitarist for the band Riot, Lou (L.A.) Kouvaris, passed away at the age of 66 due to COVID-19. He worked as Riot’s rhythm guitarist from 1975-1978, appearing on Riot’s 1977 debut album, Rock City. He had several credits on the band’s followup album Narita, and would sometimes appear with the band as a guest years later.

DJ Shay – 1972 – August, 2020

Hip Hop producer DJ Shay passed away this past August due to complications from COVID-19. The producer was closely associated with Griselda Records, and had been 48-years-old. DJ Shay collaborated with the likes of Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine and many others. In addition to his work with Griselda Records, DJ Shay had founded the record label Buff City Records.

Sean Malone – April 12, 1970 – December 9, 2020

Sean Malone, who had been the bass player for progressive metal band Cynic, passed away at the age of 50 on December 9. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Malone had been born on April 12, 1970, and played on all three of Cynic’s full length albums. The band’s drummer, Sean Reinert, also passed away this year.

Willie Wright – July 7, 1939 – June 29, 2020

American soul singer Willie Wright passed away on June 29 at the age of 80. Born on July 7, 1939, Wright began singing in doo-wop groups, with his most successful album being his solo album Telling the Truth. Wright had also written tracks for other artists such as The Beatles’ George Harrison, James Taylor and Sly Stone.

Richard Corben – October 1, 1940 – December 2, 2020

Illustrator Richard Corben passed away on December 2 following a heart attack at the age of 80. Born on October 1, 1940, Corben did the cover art for Meatloaf’s album Bat Out of Hell and his work frequently appeared on Heavy Metal magazine. His artwork for the Den series had also been heavily featured in the magazine’s first film adaptation in 1981.

Rev. John Wilkins – Born 1943 – October 7, 2020

Rev. John Wilkins, the Memphis singer-songwriter, guitarist, and preacher who fused gospel music, delta blues, and soul, died this year at the age of 76. John Wilkins was deeply influenced by his father’s work both in the music industry and the church. On his 2010 debut solo album You Can’t Hurry God, Wilkins recorded his father’s song “Prodigal Son.”

Mac Davis – January 21, 1942 – September 29, 2020

Mac Davis, Country musician and songwriter, passed away at the age of 78 this year following heart surgery. He first rose to prominence as a frequent collaborator of Elvis Presly, writing “Memories” among other radio classics. During the 1970s Davis would make his own hits with “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me” and “I Believe in Music,” while beginning a career as an actor.

Helen Reddy – October 25, 1941 – September 29, 2020

Helen Reddy, Australian singer and activist, passed away this year at the age of 78. Starting out as an entertainer at age four, she is perhaps best remembered for her Grammy winning song “I Am Woman.” The song remained a feminist anthem throughout the 1970s, with the song’s release coming in the same year that saw Shirley Chisholm running for president, the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment in the United States Senate and the landmark Supreme Court decision for Roe v. Wade.

Tommy DeVito – June 19, 1928 – September 21, 2020

Tommy DeVito, best known as a founding member, vocalist, and lead guitarist of rock band the Four Seasons, passed this year at age 92. He was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the rest of the Four Seasons in 1990. The group started out as a doo wop group and landed four number one hits, “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Rag Doll.” The group is also known for disco hits “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” and “Who Loves You” from 1975.

Lee Kerslake – April 16, 1947 – September 19, 2020

Lee Kerslake, who is best known as the frequent featured drummer on Ozzy Osbourne’s most commercially successful solo albums Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of A Madman, passed away at the age of 73. Throughout his life, he was a part of numerous successful musical acts, his initial appearance being on Uriah Heep’s 1972 record Demons and Wizards.

Ian Mitchell – August 22, 1958 – September 1, 2020

Ian Mitchell, Bay City Rollers’ former bassist, passed away this year. He was 62. The bass player joined Bay City Rollers for their Dedication album in 1976 He left the band after only seven months, citing tension with the band members. Mitchell had been battling cancer prior to his death.

Walter Lure – April 22, 1949 – August 21, 2020

Walter Lure, one of the final surviving members of the influential first-wave punk supergroup the Heartbreakers, passed this past year at age 71. The Heartbreakers were formed in 1975 and two years later would record the band’s first and only studio album L.A.M.F. Lure was an integral member of the group, playing guitar and even contributing a few vocals on the album for the songs “One Track Mind,” and “All By Myself.”

Frankie Banali – November 14, 1951 – August 20, 2020

Frankie Banali, the drummer for American rock band Quiet Riot, passed away this year at the age of 68 after battling with pancreatic cancer. Although he was not one of the original band members of Quiet Riot, he did join the band for their album Metal Health which was extremely notable as it was the first metal album to hit number one on the Billboard charts.

Sam Jayne – Died December 2020

Sam Jayne, the frontman of the indie band Love as Laughter, passed this year at age 46. He reportedly went missing on December 6 and would remain so until he was found in his car on December 12. Initially a founding member of Washington hardcore band Lync, his band Love as Laughter would release six studio albums and saw a change in style for Jayne, with its increased indie pop style.

Hal Willner – April 6, 1956 – April 7, 2020



The great producer and music producer Hal Willner succumbed to what is believed to be complications from COVID-19 just as the pandemic began. Willner was well-known not only for his time on Saturday Night Live working on the sketch music, as producer for Marianne Faithfull, Lucinda Williams and Lou Reed, but also for putting together thoughtful, powerful tribute albums to some of the biggest names in music. His parting gift to the world was a tribute album to T. Rex that featured covers by Nick Cave, Kesha, U2 & Elton John, Father John Misty, Perry Farrell, Joan Jett and more.

Charlie Daniels – October 28, 1936 – July 6, 2020

Country rock musician Charlie Daniels passed away on July 6 at the age of 83. He’s best known for his band’s 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also played as a session musician on albums such as Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline and Leonard Cohen’s Songs From a Room. The cause of death was a stroke.

Peter Green – October 29, 1946 – July 25, 2020

Fleetwood Mac’s founding guitarist/vocalist Peter Green passed away on July 25 at the age of 73. He was a key member for the group, playing on their first four albums Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, Mr. Wonderful, English Rose and Then Play On. He went on to have a successful solo career as a blues guitarist. Green passed away peacefully in his sleep.

– Tristan Kinnett



Justin Townes Earle – January 4, 1982 – August 20, 2020

Son of Steve Earle, Justin Townes Earle, passed away due to an accidental drug overdose on August 20. Townes Earle had been 38 years old, and was born on January 4, 1982. His father is currently working on an album titled J.T., which is planned to be filled with covers of Townes Earle’s songs. The album title comes from Steve Earle’s nickname for his son, and includes a cover of Townes Earle’s hit song “Harlem River Blues.”

Tony Allen – July 20, 1940 – April 30, 2020

Considered one of the best drummers in history, Tony Allen served as afrobeat legend Fela Kuti’s musical director and frequently collaborated with Damon Albarn until his passing this April. His unique style of playing blended West African styles with American jazz and funk, and helped pioneer the genre’s iconic rhythm. Although Allen fell to a heart attack at the age of 79, his impact was remembered by the likes of Flea, Peter Gabriel, Jeff Mills, Nigel Godrich, Sean Lennon and Albarn.

Bill Withers – July 4, 1938 – March 30, 2020

One of soul music’s iconic voices, Bill Withers was responsible for the massive hits “Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lovely Day.” Renowned for his iconic baritone, the performer retired from the industry in 1985, but his legendary songwriting is remembered to this day. Withers passed away at 81 from heart complications.

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge – February 22, 1950 – March 14, 2020

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge is a true groundbreaker and the world is much worse off after her death in February, just before the pandemic took hold globally. P-Orridge had been battling leukemia for several years after being diagnosed in 2017 and he/r daughters delivered the news via social media. S/he founded the pioneering electronic band Throbbing Gristle, a band that contributed to the burgeoning industrial scene in the ’70s and ’80s. More recently, s/he performed and released music with Psychic TV. No matter what medium or collective, P-Orridge was never afraid to push the boundaries and induce discomfort in the audience. He/r legacy is massive and there are generations of experimental artists indebted to the paths paved by h/er work.

– Matt Matasci



Toots Hibbert – December 8, 1942 – September 11, 2020

Iconic reggae artist Frederick “Toots” Hibbert passed away on September 11 after being put into a medically induced coma following a positive COVID-19 test. Hibbert had been the first person to use the word “reggae”on a record, and in 2010 was ranked as number 71 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers list. Hibbert was born in Jamaica on December 8, 1942.

– Ariel King

Reed Mullin – February 12, 1966 – January 27, 2020

Heavy metal drummer Reed Mullin passed away on January 27, 2020, due to unknown causes. Born on February 12, 1966, Mullin had only been 53 at his time of death. He played drums in the band Corrosion of Conformity, founding the group alongside his childhood friends. Corrosion of Conformity was eventually signed to Columbia Records, where they released the albums Deliverance and Wiseblood.

Andy Gill – January 1, 1956 – February 1, 2020

As the guitarist and principal songwriter for post-punk band, Andy Gill made a massive mark on the alternative rock scene. Gang of Four were post-punk in the truest sense of the word, pushing the genre forward with angular guitar riffs, propulsive yet dance-able drum beats and a throbbing, ever-present bass. The band’s debut album Entertainment! is considered one of the most important albums in punk history, influencing bands as diverse as Minutemen, Nirvana and LCD Soundsystem. Some suspect the guitarist succumbed to COVID-19 at the earliest moments of the pandemic, returning to the UK following a tour in China where the virus was already raging and likely more widespread than previously believed.

Adam Schlesinger – October 31, 1967 – April 1, 2020

Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger passed away on April 1 at the age of 52. Asides from playing as a multi-instrumentalist in the band, he’s also a celebrated songwriter for film, television and radio. The cause of death was complications from COVID-19.

– Tristan Kinnett

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Riley Gale – February 5, 1985 – August 24, 2020

The metal world was shocked to learn of the sudden death of Power Trip frontman Riley Gale in August. The vocalist, who was beloved in the community not only as the vocalist for one of metal’s rising stars, but also as a vocal proponent of social justice causes. The singer was just 34 with his band having released an instant-classic with Nightmare Logic in 2017, leaving a gaping hole in heavy music that won’t be easily filled.

Little Richard – December 5, 1932 – May 9, 2020

Never one to mince his words, Little Richard was a pioneering rock performer and one of the first Black artists to achieve crossover popularity with White audiences. His subversion of masculinity and his signature rock and roll sound helped set the template for artists such as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and James Brown. At 87 years old, Little Richard succumbed to a battle with bone cancer in May, but his legacy lives on in the genre he helped found.

John Prine – October 10, 1946 – April 7, 2020

John Prine, celebrated singer songwriter, passed away this year at the age of 73. Known worldwide as a generational songsmith, his work was often recognized for its humorist touch. His eponymous debut album is heralded as one of the greats due in no small part to its excellent melodies and subliminal word choice. His latter career also saw a variety of successes, as he won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for his 1992 album The Missing Years. He won the award once again for his 2005 album Fair & Square, which discussed his battle with squamous cell cancer in 1998.

Eddie Van Halen – January 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020

Iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6. following a long battle against brain cancer. Van Halen had been fighting his diagnosis for several years, with his son commenting during an interview that Van Halen had lived longer than expected upon first being diagnosed. Van Halen had been the lead guitarist for the band Van Halen, and is regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

